BERKSHIRE HILLS REPORTS IMPROVED FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported that first quarter earnings per share (EPS) increased year-over-year by 62% to $0.42 in 2022 from $0.26 in 2021. The non-GAAP measure of adjusted EPS increased by 37% to $0.43 from $0.32. Earnings benefited from loan growth in 2022 together with a release of the allowance for credit losses, reflecting improved loan performance expectations. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, first quarter EPS was unchanged at $0.42 and adjusted EPS increased by 4% to $0.43 from $0.42.

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Non-GAAP measures are reconciled on page F-9).

62% year-over-year increase in EPS

6% increase in total loans quarter-over-quarter

2.61% net interest margin, stable over the last five quarters

$4 million benefit to the credit loss provision due to a release of the credit loss allowance

0.26% non-performing assets/assets – fifth sequential quarterly improvement

6% reduction in period-end shares outstanding year-over-year reflecting stock buybacks

CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "Our strong growth in loan balances was driven by a significant increase in new loan originations that benefited from higher productivity of our existing bankers, recruitment of experienced frontline bankers and new partnership channels in the second half of 2021. Our credit metrics remained strong and our earnings benefited from a release of the credit loss allowance, which continues to provide comparatively strong coverage of the loan portfolio."

"We remain well positioned to benefit from the expected rising rate environment. During the first quarter, Berkshire announced the approval of a new program to repurchase approximately $140 million in common shares and correspondingly total outstanding shares decreased by 2% during the quarter."

Mr. Mhatre concluded, "Berkshire Bank recently announced an expanded partnership with fintech Narmi to create a best-in-class digital banking experience for consumers and small businesses. We continue to promote employees from within the organization and bring on board knowledgeable bankers to deepen long-term relationships with our customers. I'm also pleased that our collective efforts to support our customers and communities continue to gain recognition as we were recently named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies and placed among the top 10 banks nationally. Our team has gotten off to a strong start in 2022 as we execute on our BEST plan in pursuit of our vision to be a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Earnings: First quarter GAAP earnings per share totaled $0.42, unchanged from the prior quarter and increased year-over-year by 62% from $0.26. The non-GAAP measure of adjusted EPS totaled $0.43, increasing quarter-over-quarter by 4% from $0.42 and year-over-year by 37% from $0.32 per share. First quarter adjustments to earnings consisted primarily of branch restructuring expenses in 2021 and unrealized equity securities losses in 2022. Year-over-year earnings improvement also resulted from a benefit in 2022 to the provision for credit losses on loans and as well as from share repurchases. The first quarter 2022 return on tangible common equity measured 7.3% and the non-GAAP measure of adjusted return on tangible common equity measured 7.5%.

Revenue: Net interest income was essentially unchanged quarter-over quarter. Loan growth was weighted towards the end of the quarter, with full benefit expected beginning in the second quarter. Net interest income decreased by 8% year-over-year due primarily to lower loan balances during the year 2021. The Company's net interest income is modeled to be positively sensitive to the market forecast scenario of rising interest rates.

Non-interest income excluding securities losses increased 5% quarter-over-quarter including seasonal components. It decreased 18% year-over-year primarily due to the sale of insurance and branch operations in the third quarter of 2021, and PPP loan referral fees recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans: Berkshire recorded a $4 million benefit to the first quarter 2022 provision, compared to a $3 million benefit in the linked quarter and a $6.5 million charge in the first quarter of 2021. The $4 million benefit resulted from a $7 million release of the credit loss allowance net of $3 million in net loan charge-offs. The Company also utilizes the non-GAAP financial measure of Pre-tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to evaluate the results of operations before the impact of the provision and tax expense. PPNR measured $21 million in the most recent quarter, and $22 million on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.

Expense: First quarter 2022 non-interest expense was down 1% quarter-over quarter and down 12% year-over-year including the impact of operations sold in 2021. Full time equivalent staff totaled 1,333 positions at period-end, compared to 1,319 positions at the start of the year. The effective tax rate was 20% in the most recent quarter, which was unchanged from the tax rate for the year 2021.

BALANCE SHEET (references are to period-end balances unless otherwise stated)

Summary: Total assets increased quarter-over-quarter by $0.5 billion, or 5%, to $12.1 billion reflecting loan growth. Total shareholders' equity decreased quarter-over-quarter by $89 million, or 7%, due primarily to a $75 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income reflecting lower bond valuations as a result of the increase in interest rates during the quarter. We anticipate that the Company's strong capital and liquidity will position it for future targeted loan growth and capital distributions which are integral elements of its BEST strategic plan.

Loans: Total loans increased quarter-over-quarter by $441 million, or 6% to $7.27 billion at March 31, 2022. The largest increases were in commercial real estate, asset based lending, and residential mortgages. The Company has expanded its commercial and business banking teams and is developing new sourcing channels for residential mortgages and consumer loans in its markets to support planned loan growth in 2022. Loans were down 5% year-over-year due to the impact of refinancings and targeted runoff.

Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics remained favorable and improving in the most recent quarter. Non-accruing loans decreased by 16%, measuring 0.41% of period-end total loans. Annualized net loan charge-offs measured 0.15% of average loans, down from 0.29% for the year 2021. Accruing delinquent loans declined to a near five quarter low of 0.28% of total loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased quarter-over-quarter by $7 million to $99 million, measuring 1.37% of total loans, which was a decrease from 1.55% at the start of the year.

Deposits and Borrowings: Period-end total deposits increased by 6% quarter-over-quarter and 4% year-over-year. These increases were concentrated in payroll deposits, which fluctuate daily. Shifts in balances between the NOW and money market categories also relate to payroll deposits. Total average deposits increased 1% both compared to the linked quarter and compared to the first quarter of 2021. The Company has been reducing higher cost time deposits, including brokered deposits, which declined by 7% quarter-over-quarter and 28% year-over-year based on average balances. Total average non-maturity deposits increased by 3% quarter-over-quarter and 10% year-over-year. The first quarter total cost of deposits decreased to 0.17%, compared to 0.19% in the linked quarter and 0.36% in the prior year.

Equity: Shareholders' equity decreased by 7% quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. This reflected the impact of share repurchases and a $75 million reduction in the most recent quarter reflecting the lower fair value of the bond portfolio as a result of higher interest rates. The ratio of equity/assets decreased quarter-over- quarter to 9.0% from 10.2%. At quarter-end, book value per share was $22.89 and the non-GAAP measure of tangible book value per share was $22.30. These values decreased quarter-over-quarter, but were not significantly changed year-over-year.

ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE

Berkshire Bank is committed to purpose-driven, community-centered banking that enhances value for all stakeholders as it pursues its vision of being a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking at berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.

Key developments in the quarter include:

- Earlier this month, the Company released its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report,The report highlightsperformance on environmental, social, and governance matters along with its progress on its BEST Community Comeback. Detailed on the pages of the report are examples of how the simple decision of where you bank can have an outsized impact in your community.

took several actions along with its employees and customers in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis inincluding making acontribution, through its Foundation, to the Ukrainian Federation of America. In addition,is refunding outgoing wire transfer fees to individuals who are sending money to family and non-profit organizations in; matching employee contributions to non-profits working to aid in relief efforts; and activating a virtual supply drive to provide critical supplies to organizations working to assist inand neighboring countries.

The Company was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 and ranked #9 for banks. Earlier in the quarterwas also listed in Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index and named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Finally,received a 2022 Communitas Award for Leadership in Corporate Responsibility for its BEST Community Comeback program recognizing its early progress on the multi-year commitment.

Current ESG Performance: The Company moved into the top 22% of leading ESG indexes in the U.S. for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings. As of March 31, 2022 the Company received ratings of: MSCI ESG- BBB; ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 3, Social: 1, Governance: 3; and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 47.81. The Company is also rated by Sustainalytics.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. The Company will also place an investor presentation at its website at ir.berkshirebank.com with additional financial information and other information about the quarter.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10475/berkshire-hills-bancorp-q1-earnings-release-conference-call/.

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor relations section of Berkshire's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 844-200-6205 and using participant access code: 647451. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 866-813-9403 and using access code: 478827. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly, and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families, and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being a leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in New England and beyond. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $12.1 billion in assets and operates 105 branch offices in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on page F-9 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for adjusted revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, other gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. In 2021, the Company recorded a third quarter net gain of $52 million on the sale of the Company's insurance subsidiary and the Mid-Atlantic branch operations. Expense adjustments in the first quarter 2021 were primarily related to branch consolidations. Third quarter 2021 adjustments included Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings prepayment costs. They also included other restructuring charges for efficiency initiatives in operations areas including write-downs on real estate moved to held for sale and severance related to staff reductions. The fourth quarter 2021 revenue adjustment was primarily related to trailing revenue on a previously reported sale, and the expense adjustment was due primarily to branch restructuring costs. The revenue adjustment in the first quarter of 2022 was due to an unrealized loss in equity mutual funds.

The Company utilizes Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Adjusted PPNR") which measures adjusted income before credit loss provision and tax expense. PPNR is used by the investment community due to the volatility and variability across banks related to credit loss provision expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. The Company also calculates Adjusted PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.

Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to adjusted income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for adjusted revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)

















March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,









2021

2021

2021

2021

2022































NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA























Net earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.26

$ 0.43

$ 1.31

$ 0.42

$ 0.42





Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) 0.32

0.44

0.53

0.42

0.43





Net income, (thousands) 13,031

21,636

63,749

20,248

20,196





Adjusted net income,(thousands)(2) 16,015

22,104

25,695

20,172

20,789





Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) 50,988

50,453

48,657

48,667

47,792





Average diluted shares, (thousands) 50,565

50,608

48,744

48,340

48,067





Total book value per common share, (end of period) 23.05

23.30

24.21

24.30

22.89





Tangible book value per common share, (end of period) (2) 22.39

22.66

23.58

23.69

22.30





Dividends per common share 0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12





Full-time equivalent staff 1,467

1,417

1,333

1,319

1,333































PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)























Return on equity 4.50 % 7.37 % 22.18 % 6.86 % 6.79 %



Adjusted return on equity (2) 5.53

7.53

8.94

6.83

6.99





Return on tangible common equity (2) 4.98

7.92

23.14

7.37

7.29





Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2) 6.04

8.08

9.53

7.34

7.49





Return on assets 0.42

0.70

2.14

0.71

0.70





Adjusted return on assets (2) 0.51

0.71

0.86

0.71

0.72





Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5) 2.62

2.62

2.56

2.60

2.61





Efficiency ratio (2) 71.32

67.82

68.76

71.98

72.61































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)























Total assets

$ 12,757

$ 12,273

$ 11,846

$ 11,555

$ 12,097





Total earning assets 12,071

11,571

11,145

10,899

11,401





Total loans

7,659

7,233

6,836

6,826

7,267





Total deposits

10,244

9,914

10,365

10,069

10,699





Loans/deposits (%) 75 % 73 % 66 % 68 % 68 %



Total shareholders' equity $ 1,175

$ 1,175

$ 1,178

$ 1,182

$ 1,094































ASSET QUALITY























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 124

$ 119

$ 113

$ 106

$ 99





Net charge-offs, (millions) (10)

(5)

(2)

(4)

(3)





Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.51 % 0.26 % 0.12 % 0.23 % 0.15 %



Provision expense/(income), (millions) $ 7

$ -

$ (4)

$ (3)

$ (4)





Non-performing assets, (millions) 58

49

39

37

32





Non-performing loans/total loans 0.73 % 0.66 % 0.54 % 0.52 % 0.41 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 222

250

304

300

335





Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.62

1.65

1.65

1.55

1.37































CAPITAL RATIOS























Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(6) 14.2 % 14.3 % 15.3 % 15.0 % 14.0 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio(6) 9.5

9.5

9.9

10.5

10.3





Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets(2) 9.0

9.3

9.7

10.0

8.8



























































(1) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to adjusted and tangible amounts, appear on page F-9.



(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. adjusted measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-adjusted charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See page F-9 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.



(3) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.



(4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.



(5) The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: 0.05%, 0.08%, 0.06%, 0.05%, 0.03%.



(6) Presented as projected for March 31, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

March 31, December 31, March 31,

(in thousands) 2021 2021 2022

Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 81,285 $ 109,350 $ 151,814

Short-term investments 1,818,323 1,518,457 1,455,437

Total cash and cash equivalents 1,899,608 1,627,807 1,607,251











Trading security 9,350 8,354 7,798

Marketable equity securities, at fair value 15,801 15,453 14,719

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,627,330 1,877,585 2,032,575

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 610,637 636,503 612,174

Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 28,680 10,800 10,829

Total securities 2,291,798 2,548,695 2,678,095

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (111) (105) (99)

Net securities 2,291,687 2,548,590 2,677,996











Loans held for sale 18,377 6,110 300











Total loans 7,658,778 6,825,847 7,267,323

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (123,800) (106,094) (99,475)

Net loans 7,534,978 6,719,753 7,167,848











Premises and equipment, net 108,538 94,383 92,971

Other real estate owned 149 - -

Goodwill and other intangible assets 33,500 29,619 28,332

Other assets 566,809 524,074 518,322

Assets held for sale (1) 303,697 4,577 3,988

Total assets $ 12,757,343 $ 11,554,913 $ 12,097,008











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Demand deposits $ 2,750,393 $ 3,008,461 $ 3,020,568

NOW and other deposits 1,856,988 976,401 2,546,799

Money market deposits 2,486,261 3,293,526 2,469,042

Savings deposits 1,047,506 1,111,625 1,133,877

Time deposits 2,103,222 1,678,940 1,528,922

Total deposits 10,244,370 10,068,953 10,699,208











Senior borrowings 351,354 13,331 14,563

Subordinated borrowings 97,338 97,513 97,569

Total borrowings 448,692 110,844 112,132











Other liabilities 229,832 192,681 191,807

Liabilities held for sale (1) 659,310 - -

Total liabilities 11,582,204 10,372,478 11,003,147











Preferred shareholders' equity - - -

Common shareholders' equity 1,175,139 1,182,435 1,093,861

Total shareholders' equity 1,175,139 1,182,435 1,093,861

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,757,343 $ 11,554,913 $ 12,097,008

(1) For March 31, 2021, balance includes loans and deposits held for sale relating to the Mid-Atlantic region branch sale that closed in the third quarter of 2021.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3) LOAN ANALYSIS

























Growth % (in millions) December 31, 2021

Balance March 31, 2022

Balance Quarter ended

March 31, 2022









Total commercial real estate $ 3,598 $ 3,764 5 % Commercial and industrial loans 1,300 1,381 6

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 30 16 (47)

Total commercial loans 4,928 5,161 5











Total residential mortgages 1,392 1,567 13











Home equity 253 245 (3)

Auto and other 253 294 16

Total consumer loans 506 539 7

Total loans $ 6,826 $ 7,267 6 %



























































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS















Growth % (in millions) December 31, 2021

Balance March 31, 2022

Balance Quarter ended

March 31, 2022 Non-interest bearing $ 3,008 $ 3,020 - % NOW and other 976 2,547 161

Money market 3,294 2,469 (25)

Savings 1,112 1,134 2

Time deposits 1,679 1,529 (9)

Total deposits (1) $ 10,069 $ 10,699 6 % (1) Included in total deposits are brokered deposits of $164.8 million and $228.1 million at March 31,2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended



March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021

Interest income $ 74,823 $ 88,153

Interest expense 5,760 13,060

Net interest income, not FTE 69,063 75,093

Non-interest income





Deposit related fees 7,351 7,126

Loan fees and revenue 8,265 10,246

Insurance commissions and fees - 3,130

Wealth management fees 2,625 2,772

Mortgage banking fees 19 802

Other 3,166 2,148

Total non-interest income excluding (losses) 21,426 26,224

Securities (losses), net (745) (31)

Total non-interest income 20,681 26,193

Total net revenue 89,744 101,286

Total net revenue excluding (losses) 90,489 101,317









Provision (benefit) for credit losses (4,000) 6,500

Non-interest expense





Compensation and benefits 37,521 38,735

Occupancy and equipment 10,067 11,024

Technology and communications 8,527 8,593

Professional services 2,692 6,614

Other expenses 9,725 9,702

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 18 3,486

Total non-interest expense 68,550 78,154

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 68,532 74,668









Income before income taxes $ 25,194 $ 16,632

Income tax expense 4,998 3,601

Net income $ 20,196 $ 13,031









Basic earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.26

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.26









Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 47,668 50,330

Diluted 48,067 50,565



















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)













March 31, June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 Interest income $ 88,153 $ 85,364 $ 79,688 $ 75,860 $ 74,823 Interest expense 13,060 9,971 8,320 6,548 5,760 Net interest income, not FTE 75,093 75,393 71,368 69,312 69,063 Non-interest income









Deposit related fees 7,126 7,508 7,657 7,522 7,351 Loan fees and revenue 10,246 7,431 8,285 9,098 8,265 Insurance commissions and fees 3,130 2,292 1,581 - - Wealth management fees 2,772 2,519 2,653 2,586 2,625 Mortgage banking fees 802 534 461 259 19 Other 2,148 2,211 1,279 993 3,166 Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains 26,224 22,495 21,916 20,458 21,426 Securities (losses), net (31) (484) (166) (106) (745) Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net - - 51,885 1,057 - Total non-interest income 26,193 22,011 73,635 21,409 20,681 Total net revenue 101,286 97,404 145,003 90,721 89,744 Total net revenue excluding (losses)/gains 101,317 97,888 93,284 89,770 90,489











Provision (benefit) for credit losses 6,500 - (4,000) (3,000) (4,000) Non-interest expense









Compensation and benefits 38,735 36,970 37,068 37,816 37,521 Occupancy and equipment 11,024 10,599 10,421 9,738 10,067 Technology and communications 8,593 8,214 8,397 8,599 8,527 Professional services 6,614 3,701 3,180 2,365 2,692 Other expenses 9,702 9,382 8,969 10,025 9,725 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 3,486 6 1,425 864 18 Total non-interest expense 78,154 68,872 69,460 69,407 68,550 Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 74,668 68,866 68,035 68,543 68,532























Income before income taxes $ 16,632 $ 28,532 $ 79,543 $ 24,314 $ 25,194 Income tax expense 3,601 6,896 15,794 4,066 4,998 Net income $ 13,031 $ 21,636 $ 63,749 $ 20,248 $ 20,196











Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.43 $ 1.31 $ 0.42 $ 0.42











Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic 50,330 50,321 48,395 47,958 47,668 Diluted 50,565 50,608 48,744 48,340 48,067





































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS - UNAUDITED - (F-6)





March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2021 March 31, 2022

(in millions) Average Balance Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate

Assets





























Commercial real estate 3,630 3.27 % 3,625 3.46 % 3,577 3.40 % 3,569 3.49 % 3,651 3.35 % Commercial and industrial loans 1,865 4.62

1,605 4.74

1,370 4.78

1,278 4.37

1,373 4.14

Residential mortgages 1,740 3.71

1,604 3.79

1,499 3.65

1,403 3.82

1,436 3.56

Consumer loans 634 3.79

582 3.80

545 3.95

516 3.96

514 4.24

Total loans (1) 7,869 3.73

7,416 3.84

6,991 3.77

6,766 3.76

6,974 3.61

Securities (2) 2,195 2.36

2,259 2.17

2,312 2.09

2,367 2.04

2,649 1.95

Short-term investments and loans held for sale 1,351 0.13

1,750 0.10

1,762 0.17

1,609 0.17

1,202 0.17

Mid-Atlantic region loans held for sale 295 4.09

269 3.96

155 3.82

- -

- -

Total earning assets 11,710 3.07

11,694 2.96

11,220 2.86

10,742 2.84

10,825 2.82

Goodwill and other intangible assets 34



33



31



30



29



Other assets 724



690



674



655



639



Total assets 12,468



12,417



11,925



11,427



11,493



































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





























NOW and other 1,325 0.15 % 1,389 0.07 % 1,316 0.05 % 1,331 0.05 % 1,456 0.04 % Money market 2,802 0.27

2,751 0.18

2,716 0.16

2,731 0.16

2,871 0.16

Savings 1,003 0.08

1,054 0.05

1,112 0.04

1,100 0.04

1,117 0.03

Time 2,266 1.12

2,013 0.94

1,893 0.86

1,750 0.80

1,624 0.71

Total interest-bearing deposits 7,396 0.48

7,207 0.35

7,037 0.31

6,912 0.28

7,068 0.24

Borrowings (3) 511 2.78

392 3.12

263 3.89

121 5.68

122 5.21

Mid-Atlantic region interest-bearing deposits 518 0.60

517 0.51

306 0.51

- -

- -

Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,425 0.63

8,116 0.49

7,606 0.43

7,033 0.37

7,190 0.32

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,537



2,787



2,901



3,038



2,968



Other liabilities (4) 347



340



269



175



146



Total liabilities 11,309



11,243



10,776



10,246



10,304



































Common shareholders' equity 1,159



1,174



1,149



1,181



1,189



Total shareholders' equity 1,159



1,174



1,149



1,181



1,189



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,468



12,417



11,925



11,427



11,493



































Net interest spread

2.44 %

2.47 %

2.43 %

2.47 %

2.50 % Net interest margin, FTE (5)

2.62



2.62



2.56



2.60



2.61

Cost of funds

0.48



0.36



0.31



0.26



0.23

Cost of deposits

0.36



0.25



0.22



0.19



0.17

































Supplementary data





























Net Interest Income, not FTE 75



75



71



69



69



Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 1



2



2



2



2



Net Interest Income, FTE 77



77



73



71



71



































Average PPP loans 546



321



90



37



27



Average loans excluding PPP loans 7,323



7,095



6,901



6,729



6,947



Total PPP loans, end of period 444



173



46



30



16



Total loans excluding PPP loans, end of period 7,215



7,059



6,790



6,796



7,251



PPP interest income 7



5



2



-



-



































Total average non-maturity deposits 7,666



7,981



8,045



8,200



8,412



Total average deposits 9,932



9,994



9,938



9,950



10,037



































Purchased loan accretion 1



2



2



2



1



Total average tangible equity (6) 1,125



1,141



1,118



1,151



1,160



































(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans. (2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (2) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. (4) Includes the Mid-Atlantic region non-interesting bearing deposits. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 there were no Mid-Atlantic region average non-interest bearing deposits. (5) The effect of PPP loans on the quarterly net interest margin is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: (0.11%, 0.11%, 0.05%, 0.00%, 0.00%)

This calculation excludes gross interest income on PPP loans and average PPP loan balances. (6) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-7)





March 31, June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Non-accruing loans:









Commercial real estate $ 28,325 $ 22,799 $ 14,845 $ 13,954 $ 8,984 Commercial and industrial loans 9,371 9,427 7,140 6,747 5,618 Residential mortgages 10,674 9,238 9,763 9,825 11,079 Consumer loans 7,447 6,141 5,399 4,800 4,000 Total non-accruing loans 55,817 47,605 37,147 35,326 29,681 Other real estate owned 149 85 - - - Repossessed assets 1,701 1,666 1,664 1,736 2,004 Total non-performing assets $ 57,667 $ 49,356 $ 38,811 $ 37,062 $ 31,685











Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.73% 0.66% 0.54% 0.52% 0.41% Total non-accruing loans/total loans excluding PPP loans 0.77% 0.67% 0.55% 0.52% 0.42% Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.45% 0.40% 0.33% 0.32% 0.26%











PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 127,302 $ 123,800 $ 119,044 $ 112,916 $ 106,094 Charged-off loans (11,460) (7,248) (4,334) (7,976) (6,048) Recoveries on charged-off loans 1,465 2,492 2,206 4,154 3,429 Net loans charged-off (9,995) (4,756) (2,128) (3,822) (2,619) Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses 6,493 - (4,000) (3,000) (4,000) Balance at end of period $ 123,800 $ 119,044 $ 112,916 $ 106,094 $ 99,475











Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.62% 1.65% 1.65% 1.55% 1.37% Allowance for credit losses/total loans excluding PPP loans 1.72% 1.69% 1.66% 1.56% 1.37% Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 222% 250% 304% 300% 335%











NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS









Commercial real estate $ (6,959) $ (2,325) $ (1,391) $ (2,208) $ (3,280) Commercial and industrial loans (2,662) (2,331) 110 (1,649) 653 Residential mortgages 80 176 (677) (2) (50) Home equity (42) (136) 106 106 135 Auto and other consumer (412) (140) (276) (69) (77) Total, net $ (9,995) $ (4,756) $ (2,128) $ (3,822) $ (2,619)











Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.51% 0.26% 0.12% 0.23% 0.15% Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.51% 0.39% 0.30% 0.29% 0.15%

























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (F-8)





March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 (in thousands) Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans 30-89 Days delinquent $ 28,565 0.37% $ 15,483 0.22% $ 18,365 0.27% $ 39,863 0.58% $ 13,517 0.19% 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 6,124 0.08% 3,129 0.04% 3,803 0.06% 3,270 0.05% 6,613 0.09% Total accruing delinquent loans 34,689 0.45% 18,612 0.26% 22,168 0.33% 43,133 0.63% 20,130 0.28% Non-accruing loans 55,817 0.73% 47,605 0.66% 37,147 0.54% 35,326 0.52% 29,681 0.41% Total delinquent and non-accruing loans $ 90,506 1.18% $ 66,217 0.92% $ 59,315 0.87% $ 78,459 1.15% $ 49,811 0.69%























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)









March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

Total revenue (A) $ 101,286

$ 97,404

$ 145,003

$ 90,721

$ 89,744

Adj: Net securities losses (1)

31

484

166

106

745

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

-

(51,885)

(1,057)

-

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B) $ 101,317

$ 97,888

$ 93,284

$ 89,770

$ 90,489

























Total non-interest expense (C) $ 78,154

$ 68,872

$ 69,460

$ 69,407

$ 68,550

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense

(3,486)

(6)

(1,425)

(864)

(18)

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 74,668

$ 68,866

$ 68,035

$ 68,543

$ 68,532

























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C) $ 23,132

$ 28,532

$ 75,543

$ 21,314

$ 21,194

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (B-D) 26,649

29,022

25,249

21,227

21,957

























Net income

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

$ 63,749

$ 20,248

$ 20,196

Adj: Net securities losses (1)

31

484

166

106

745

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

-

(51,885)

(1,057)

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense

3,486

6

1,425

864

18

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(533)

(22)

12,240

11

(170)

Total adjusted income (2) (E) $ 16,015

$ 22,104

$ 25,695

$ 20,172

$ 20,789

























(in millions, except per share data)





















Total average assets (F) $ 12,468

$ 12,417

$ 11,925

$ 11,427

$ 11,493

Total average shareholders' equity (G) 1,159

1,174

1,149

1,181

1,189

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H) 1,125

1,141

1,118

1,151

1,160

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I) 1,125

1,141

1,118

1,151

1,160

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J) 1,142

1,143

1,147

1,153

1,066

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K) 1,142

1,143

1,147

1,153

1,066

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L) 12,724

12,241

11,815

11,525

12,069

























Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M) 50,988

50,453

48,657

48,667

47,792

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N) 50,565

50,608

48,744

48,340

48,067

























GAAP earnings per common share, diluted(2)

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

$ 1.31

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N) 0.32

0.44

0.53

0.42

0.43

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M) 22.39

22.66

23.58

23.69

22.30

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L) 8.98

9.34

9.71

10.00

8.83

























Performance ratios (4)





















GAAP return on equity

4.50 % 7.37 % 22.18 % 6.86 % 6.79 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G) 5.53

7.53

8.94

6.83

6.99

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

4.98

7.92

23.14

7.37

7.29

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I) 6.04

8.08

9.53

7.34

7.49

GAAP return on assets

0.42

0.70

2.14

0.71

0.70

Adjusted return on assets(2)

0.51

0.71

0.86

0.71

0.72

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)

0.74

0.92

2.53

0.75

0.74

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)

0.85

0.93

0.85

0.74

0.76

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R) 71.32

67.82

68.76

71.98

72.61

Net interest margin, FTE

2.62

2.62

2.56

2.60

2.61

















































Supplementary data (in thousands)





















Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O) $ 41

$ 79

$ 2,195

$ 2,057

$ 596

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P) (33)

(175)

(1,789)

(1,448)

(357)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P) 9

(96)

406

609

239

























Intangible amortization (Q) $ 1,319

$ 1,297

$ 1,296

$ 1,288

$ 1,286

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R) 1,494

1,660

1,586

1,604

1,524









































































(1) Net securities losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

