JARS Cannabis to Giveaway a Playstation PS5 Every Hour on 420

PHOENIX, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS Cannabis, the chain of customer-favorite licensed cannabis dispensaries in Arizona, announced it will give away a brand new Sony Playstation PS5 every hour at each of its four locations on April 20, commonly referred to as 420. No purchase is necessary to enter to win.

The dispensaries will also be offering an exceptional array of specials throughout the day, such as BOGOs on some of the most popular brands including Baked Bros, Kiva, Wana, Stiiizy, and many more.

Plus, the first 400 people at each location will receive an abundance of free goodies, including a Juke Box cartridge and preroll, Stiiizy pod, Gron edible, and more.

Ronnie Kassab, President of JARS Arizona, said the company went all out to create a 420 that will go down in the record books.

"We wanted to offer something really special to our customers," Kassab said. "Our team was able to source NEW PS5s from multiple vendors months in advance in order to make this happen on 420 for our community," he added. "Along with our amazing deals, 420 is going to be a lot of fun for everyone."

Jars Cannabis Dispensaries are located throughout Arizona:

Phoenix at 2424 S 24th Street

Metrocenter at 10040 N Metro Pkwy W

New River at 46639 N Black Canyon Hwy

Payson at 200 N Tonto Street.

The JARS staff is the best trained in the industry and can answer any questions to make certain that each customer gets exactly the right products to meet their individual needs.

JARS is also proud to serve the local veteran community and is dedicated to ensuring that they have access to the products they require. The stores also always have a wide selection of items at all price points so that everyone can obtain the products that best fit their own unique lifestyle.

