InventHelp Presents Easy Baby Washing Device (OCC-1600)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "When changing a babies diaper it is hard to get them completely clean," said the inventor from Yorba Linda, Calif. "I thought of this invention in order to make diaper changes easier and have a cleaner baby."

He created the BABY BIDET that fulfills the need for an enhanced means of a cleaning baby. This device increases hygiene for babies and could engage the child while ensuring a positive and happy experience while being cleaned. Additionally, this could create a pleasant experience for the baby and parents and help prevent rashes and skin irritations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1600, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

