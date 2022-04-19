100 Million Ways Foundation Announces the Formation of an Advisory Board

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 100 Million Ways Foundation (100mw.org) is growing fast. It's time to add insight and guidance from professionals with expertise in medicine, research, regulatory affairs, political action, law, cannabis, and affiliated industries. This group of advisors will make 100 Million Ways a stronger organization.

Stephen M. Dahmer , MD is the Chief Medical Officer at Goodness Growth Holdings/Vireo Health and a board-certified practicing family physician. For over two decades Dr. Dahmer has studied the relationships between plants and people around the globe in both research and practice settings.





Sean Kiernan is a Cofounder & CEO of Weed for Warriors (wfwproject.org). Facing challenges from PTSD as a veteran who saw action, he left Wall Street to cofound WFW - to bring holistic rehabilitation for veterans through community-based projects, care advocacy, cannabis, education, and compassion.





Rosemary Mazanet MD, PhD is the Chief Science Officer at Columbia Care (col-care.com), one of the largest cultivators, manufacturers, and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products. Trained as an internist and oncologist in the Harvard Hospitals, Dr. Mazanet has extensive experience in FDA regulated drug development, the science, and the business of cannabinoids.





Bryan Olson is the Chief People and Administrative Officer at Columbia Care where he is responsible for the Human Resources, Diversity & Inclusion, Corporate Affairs, Physical Security, Corporate Compliance, M&A Integration, Project Management, and Internal Communications functions.





Linda Strause , PhD is a Professor of Nutrition at UCSD and Cofounder of G. Randall & Sons where she codeveloped Randy's Remedy (randysclub.com) products, produced from highly purified hemp oil (CBD). Dr. Strause brings over 30 years of expertise in global clinical operations. Dr. Strause is recognized as a "women leader in cannabis" by Authority Magazine.

This is a great, next step in our mission to measure the impact cannabis-as-medicine has on opioid use and symptoms of PTSD and provide support and services to improve the quality of life for our members dealing with these life challenges.

*100MillionWays operates as a project of Players Philanthropy Fund , a Maryland charitable trust recognized by IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178). Contributions to 100MillionWays are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

