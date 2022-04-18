Young Living Solidifies Commitment to Sustainability and Conservation

Essential oils company shares latest commitments ahead of Earth Day 2022

LEHI, Utah, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Earth Day this year, Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, is sharing plans to further its commitment to advancing sustainability practices across key areas of its business. The company is focusing its efforts on areas such as sustainable farming, conservation, habitat preservation, supply chain and waste reduction.

"At Young Living, nature guides us in all that we do – from how we grow, farm and harvest our botanicals, to how we operate our farms and other facilities," said Deven Patten, director of sustainability at Young Living. "That is why our commitment to sustainability is woven throughout our entire business, from the products you can experience to our lasting positive impact on the planet and in the communities we serve."

Young Living has committed to minimizing its impact on the natural environment through:

Regenerative and Sustainable Farming: From how soil is fertilized to how crops are harvested, Young Living works with each of its farms to implement practices that are both sustainable and regenerative.

Conservation: The company's conservation efforts and projects around the world vary, but all serve to bring about meaningful and lasting change in the natural environment. These include initiatives like protecting wild habitats, enhancing biodiversity, and implementing sustainable energy sources that work with nature, not against it.

Preservation: Young Living works to protect wild habitats and endangered species and promotes biodiversity in and around its global farms and partner farms.

Supply Chain Operations: From sourcing oils to product delivery and everything in between, sustainability is considered at every step of Young Living's supply chain.

Waste Reduction: From its farms to its offices and beyond, Young Living established a strong plan to help build a cleaner future and greener earth.

Examples of specific ongoing sustainability initiatives at Young Living range from utilizing sheep as weed removers at the Simiane-la-Rotonde lavender farm in France, to redesigning the oil distillery at the company farm in Mona, Utah, in order to save 260 million gallons of water per year, equivalent to 400 Olympic-sized pools. In addition, Young Living has significantly reduced total waste at its largest warehouse in recent years.

