SHERWIN-WILLIAMS RECOGNIZED WITH TOP HONORS IN TWO SEGMENTS IN J.D. POWER PAINT SATISFACTION STUDY

Sherwin-Williams was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Exterior Paint and Exterior Stains

CLEVELAND, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams earns two J.D. Power Awards for ranking highest in Customer Satisfaction with Exterior Paints and Exterior Stains in this year's J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study.

Sherwin-Williams (PRNewsfoto/Sherwin-Williams) (PRNewswire)

"Sherwin-Williams is proud to have earned the title of #1 in Customer Satisfaction in two J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction segments for another consecutive year," said Steve Wiezorek, senior vice president of product innovation, Sherwin-Williams. "As an industry leader in paint for over 155 years, we work daily to provide our customers with the most effective, innovative products possible, and we are honored that they have recognized our commitment with this ranking."

Sherwin-Williams was awarded these rankings based on three key drivers of customer satisfaction: application, offerings and durability. This is the fourth year in a row the company has been awarded the honor for #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Exterior Stains and the third year in a row that Sherwin-Williams has earned recognition for #1 in Customer Satisfaction in Exterior Paints.

For more information on Sherwin-Williams, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com. For more information on the J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study and Results, visit www.jdpower.com/business/home/paint-satisfaction-study.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,300 neighborhood stores across North America. Sherwin-Williams is proud to receive triple honors in the J.D. Power 2021 Paint Satisfaction Study, earning the top spot in customer satisfaction in the categories of Exterior Paints, Exterior Stains and Paint Retailers. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Contact:

sherwin-williams@clynch.com

Régine Labossière

Regine.Labossiere@clynch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sherwin-Williams