Pretium Adds Laura Cappiello as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with over $40 billion in assets, today announced the addition of Laura Cappiello as Senior Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer, succeeding Donna Winston, who is retiring as Senior Managing Director and Chief Talent Officer at Pretium.

(PRNewsfoto/Pretium) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Cappiello brings 20 years of experience, including more than 10 years as a senior human capital executive in premier investment management firms. Most recently, she served as Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer at Madison Dearborn Partners, where she oversaw the firm's talent efforts, including recruiting, employee relations and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

"At Pretium, people are the driving force behind our business success and enable our companies to deliver best-in-class service to our residents, care for our communities, and value to our investors," said Don Mullen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pretium. "As we enter this next phase of growth, I am pleased to welcome Laura to build on our efforts to hire and retain the best talent, foster an inclusive culture, and enhance employee engagement – with the ultimate goal of being an employer of choice nationally and in each of our markets."

"Donna has been an integral part of Pretium's leadership team for half of our firm's existence, building a human resources strategy that has enabled us to attract talent, weather a global pandemic, and build a strong foundation for the future," continued Mr. Mullen. "Donna's significant contributions over the last five years have put our firm on a solid path, and we look forward to her ongoing involvement as an advisory partner."

"Pretium is uniquely qualified to lead transformative, post-pandemic change in talent management," said Ms. Cappiello. "I am excited to join the Pretium team and to deliver value for all of our stakeholders, starting with our employees."

Previously, Ms. Cappiello was the Head of Human Capital Management and Deputy General Counsel for BlueMountain Capital Management. As a member of the firm's executive team, she helped execute the sale of BlueMountain Capital to Assured Guaranty and the subsequent integration of the two firms. Before joining BlueMountain, Ms. Cappiello was Head of Human Resources at Chilton Investment Company and previously led the campus legal recruiting effort at Sullivan & Cromwell. She began her career as a litigator at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Ms. Cappiello received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Politics from New York University, and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. She was named to Hedge Fund Journal's 50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds 2018. Currently, Ms. Cappiello serves as an advisory board member for Behind the Book, a nonprofit literacy organization focused on supporting New York City public school students.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $40 billion of assets and employs approximately 4,000 people across 30 offices, including London and Dubai. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

Contacts

Jon Keehner / Lyle Weston / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Media-SFR@pretium.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pretium