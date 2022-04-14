Together, We are Joyce; Ameritech College of Healthcare Takes a New Name, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences

NWCCU Awards Joyce University Institutional Accreditation

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 43 years of academic excellence, Ameritech College of Healthcare will carry a new name, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences. In addition to the rebrand, Joyce University was granted institutional accreditation by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). The new name reflects the institution's mission, values, and the excellence of its people.

"Though our walls bear a new name, Joyce University will continue to thrive through our innovative hands-on nursing programs, our inspiring students, and our talented faculty," said Sherry Jones, President and CEO of Joyce University. "I'm proud to unveil this new brand to our community of nurses and healthcare professionals throughout the country who emulate our shared dedication for learning, integrity, service, excellence, and caring."

The transition to Joyce University is more than a name change, it is an acknowledgement of the value and importance of our nursing community. Established in 1979, Joyce University has built a community of thousands of nurses, occupational therapists, healthcare alumni, faculty, and staff committed to caring for patients and each other.

Joyce University has a robust and reputable history of providing high-quality education with several accolades:

Graduated more than 4,600 nurses

Alumni represented throughout the US and beyond

Provides global humanitarian clinical opportunities for students

the United States by Niche Ranked third safest college inby

Niche Ranked top 100 Best Nursing Schools in America by

online colleges and community college s by intelligent.com Listed as one of the topands by intelligent.com

The institution will bear the new name starting April 11 which coincides with the university's recently announced accreditation by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and University .

Following a multi-year review process that included several site visits and an analysis of the university's faculty, curriculum, facility, and programs, the NWCCU granted Joyce accreditation. The institution is recognized among a number of prestigious nursing schools in Utah to receive this accreditation.

The NWCCU is a private 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization recognized by the United States Department of Education and the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to accredit postsecondary institutions. The Commission recognizes higher education institutions for performance, integrity, and quality to merit the confidence of the educational community and the public.

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly known as Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the largest nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. With locations in Draper and Provo, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.

