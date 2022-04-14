Thinkific Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or "the Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell online learning products, will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial and operational results at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

Dial In: 1.888.664.6383 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.416.764.8650 (International/Toronto)

The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Thinkific's website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations

A replay will be available commencing at 4:00 pm PT (7:00 pm ET) on May 5, 2022 by dialing 1.888.390.0541 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.416.764.8677 (International/Toronto), and can be accessed using the following passcode: 619030#. The replay will expire at 8:59 pm PT (11:59 pm ET) on May 12, 2022.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For further information, please visit Thinkific.com.

