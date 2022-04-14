Semafone Announces Rebrand and Changes Name to Sycurio

Semafone unveils a new name, new visual identity, and refreshed positioning to support its strategic mission and accelerated growth plans

BOSTON and GUILDFORD, England, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semafone®, the leading provider of data security and compliance for call and contact centers, announced today it has rebranded as Sycurio™. The company's new name reflects its growing stature as a visionary global provider of pioneering cloud-based solutions that simplify how organizations manage data protection, regulatory compliance, and payment security in today's increasingly hyper-connected world.

Semafone provides pure cloud, hybrid cloud and on-premises solutions to contact centers and all businesses accepting payments; enabling them to collect personal data securely across all channels – including telephone, webchat, social media, email, SMS, QR codes and more. Semafone's patented data capture method collects sensitive information such as payment card or bank details and social security numbers directly from the customer for processing. This prevents personal data from entering the bus (PRNewsfoto/Semafone) (PRNewswire)

Marking a major milestone for the company, the new brand identity is rooted in Sycurio's commitment to delivering innovative data security solutions and services that make it easier for organizations to realize their digital trust vision and safeguard every customer interaction, in every channel – while delivering a standout customer experience that builds trust and loyalty.

"Semafone is now Sycurio, and our bold new look and logo reflects who we are today and our future ambition – making data protection simpler and more accessible for all. As the shift to digital continues to accelerate, building and preserving digital trust is becoming a commercial and operational 'must have' and businesses that lead the way in security, privacy and compliance will become the titans of tomorrow," said Gary E. Barnett, CEO, Sycurio.

In addition to its new name and logo, Sycurio has rebranded its award-winning portfolio of cloud-based data security solutions and services and introduced a product tiering structure to simplify how partners and customers identify the capabilities they need.

"Building on our rich history, we'll continue delivering the most flexible cloud solutions; as well as applying pioneering new approaches and technologies to ensure that brands, large and small, can confidently transact in every channel and keep consumer and citizen trust intact. As we embark on the next exciting chapter of our corporate journey, we're looking forward to working closely with our partners and our customers so that, together, we can create a more secure digital world," concludes Gary E. Barnett.

About Sycurio™

Sycurio is a leading provider of flexible cloud-based solutions and services that simplify how organizations manage data protection, regulatory compliance, and payment security in today's increasingly connected world. It's innovative data security solutions enable organizations to realize their digital trust vision and safeguard every customer interaction, in every channel, while delivering a standout customer experience that builds lasting loyalty. Sycurio's patented data capture methods ensure that sensitive information, including payment card, bank details, and personally identifiable information (PII), such as social security numbers, can be processed in a manner that protects against the risk of fraud and ensures compliance with industry regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Founded in 2009, as Semafone, the company now supports customers in 26 countries on five continents. Sycurio is vertically agnostic, and its extensive customer base includes companies such as Amica Mutual Insurance, British Sky Broadcasting, BT Group, and Sutter Health.

Livingbridge is a major investor in Sycurio.

As a recognized global leader in transactional security, Sycurio's technology is integrated with over 60 Payment Service Providers. Sycurio (formerly Semafone) has achieved the leading security and payment certifications: ISO 27001:2013, UK Cyber Essentials certification, PA-DSS certification for its Sycurio.Voice payment solution, PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, registered Visa Level 1 Merchant Agent and Mastercard Site Data Protection (SDP) Compliant Registered Service Provider. To learn more, visit www.sycurio.com.

Media Contact:

Mandy Pattenden

Sycurio

mandy.pattenden@sycurio.com

Sycurio (PRNewswire)

