Sanctuary Wealth Expands Global Reach into Brazil with AZ Apice

Independent Miami-based team formerly with Insigneo chooses partnered independence with Sanctuary Global

MIAMI, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, continues its rapid global expansion with the addition of independent advisor AZ Apice Capital Management to its network of partner firms on the Sanctuary Global platform. Headquartered in Sanctuary's Miami office, the four-person team is led by Managing Partners Walter Alves and Bruno Gorgatti and advises on more than $400 million in client assets under management, primarily for clients domiciled in Brazil. The team was formerly affiliated with Insigneo.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"Sanctuary is enjoying phenomenal growth on all fronts, in number of partner firms and assets under management, both domestically and internationally," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "AZ Apice was already successful as an independent firm before joining Sanctuary, which shows that Sanctuary Global is filing a need in the marketplace and providing resources and services that haven't otherwise been available to these firms."

Bruno Gorgatti and Walter Alves both earned MBAs from Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University and have been business partners focusing on the Brazilian market for more than 20 years. They are fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. They first joined forces at Lehman Brothers and then worked as a team within Morgan Stanley's Private Wealth Management Division, where they were Executive Directors, before declaring their independence and launching AZ Apice in 2016.

"We have been following Sanctuary's success for the past few years and were thrilled when they extended their offering to internationally focused teams. The choices for supported independence for international advisors had been extremely limited prior to Sanctuary," said Walter Alves, Managing Partner, AZ Apice. "After conducting thorough due diligence, we knew that we wanted to be part of the Sanctuary network. Sanctuary provides a wide range of solutions for our clients, efficiencies that will enhance our business, and a culture of excellence."

Joining Bruno Gorgatti and Walter Alves at AZ Apice will be Daniella Martins, Sales Supervisor, Compliance Associate, and an AZ Apice team member since 2020, and Pietra Coquieri, Sales Associate, who joined the team in 2022.

"Sanctuary Global is proud to welcome Walter, Bruno, and AZ Apice as our latest partners in our growing Miami office. They are outstanding advisors with a strong international clientele, and we look forward to helping grow both their client base and the assets they manage," said Robert Walter, President of Sanctuary Wealth.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 23 states with over $20.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth