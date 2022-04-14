Norfolk Southern offering conductor starting bonuses of $5,000 in three new locations

Career in railroading offers minimum $52,000 annual pay, best-in-class healthcare benefits, federal retirement program, and advancement opportunities

ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced the expansion of its conductor trainee incentive program to three new priority locations. Conductor trainees in Bellevue, Ohio; Elkhart, Indiana; and Fort Wayne, Indiana are now eligible to receive starting bonuses of $5,000. Applicants can apply online at Jobs.NSCorp.com.

Other priority locations for Norfolk Southern include: Binghamton, New York; Birmingham, Alabama; Buffalo, New York; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio; Conway, Pennsylvania; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Linwood, North Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; Manassas, Virginia; Roanoke, Virginia; and Sheffield, Alabama.

"Our conductors move the goods that power our nation's economy," said Brad Dodd, Director Talent Acquisition at Norfolk Southern. "Norfolk Southern is a great fit for those who want responsibility, autonomy, and pride in the work they do. We offer competitive compensation, best-in-class healthcare benefits, technical training, and professional growth opportunities."

Norfolk Southern conductors are guaranteed minimum annual pay of $52,000. They participate in the Railroad Retirement System and have a 401(k) savings option in addition to other competitive benefits. Guaranteed minimum earnings increase over the next four years of service to approximately $63,500. With additional work opportunities, most conductors earn far more than the guaranteed minimum.

Norfolk Southern conductors are responsible for the safe and efficient movement of freight trains. A conductor's job can include coupling railcars to build trains, delivering railcars to local customers, and transporting trains hundreds of miles. Applicants only need to be 18 years of age and successfully complete a standard background check.

"One of the clear benefits of our industry is the opportunity for future advancement and the potential for increased earnings," added Dodd. "For example, a conductor can be promoted to a locomotive engineer position that has guaranteed minimum annual pay of approximately $94,000, along with benefits. Many of our engineers earn more than $100,000 with the work opportunities at their locations."

Norfolk Southern utilizes a comprehensive training program for both conductors and locomotive engineers, consisting of classroom and field training. Successful completion of these programs is a requirement for employment. Conductor trainees should expect to complete a training program of approximately 10-13 weeks before promoting to a conductor position. The first two weeks of training occur at the Norfolk Southern Training Center in McDonough, Georgia. The remaining weeks of training take place at or near their hiring location. The company provides all the technical training and tools conductors need to be both safe and successful on the job.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and sustainable shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

