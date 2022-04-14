Martha Stewart Forges a New Digital Path

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia announces today that Martha Stewart Living magazine will no longer be published after the May 2022 issue. Subscribers will still be able to visit MarthaStewart.com for content and Martha.com to shop. Martha is asking her followers to go to her new commerce website, Martha.com and join a new VIP program called, Martha Now.

"It's always been my philosophy that when you're through changing, you're through. As consumers continue to search digital platforms for information, I am thrilled to be building Martha.com into the kind of e-commerce digital experience I've always wanted for my readers," said Martha Stewart. "With Martha.com, MarthaStewart.com, along with my other growing digital channels, I look forward to bringing more inspiration, more ideas and more how-to information to an even larger devoted following."

Stewart's audience continues to expand through new and growing channels, such as Martha.com, TikTok and Instagram, streaming video, and an upcoming podcast series with iHeartRadio. Long-standing brand principles, such as "teach, make, buy" will come to life in exciting formats with more integrated digital experiences.

Current Martha Stewart Living readers can go to Martha.com to join the new Martha Now program, which will offer access to experiences, shopping, and VIP rewards. Martha Now will be integrated into her recently launched digital platform, Martha.com, where content mixes with products created and curated by the original influencer herself.

Neil Fiske, CEO of Marquee Brands, added "The media landscape is evolving so quickly, and Martha has always been at the forefront of innovation and change. We are excited to partner with her as we enter this next chapter where Martha will bring her unmatched authority, unstoppable energy, and creativity into more modern digital formats. No doubt, she will blaze a new trail for others to follow, as she's done many times before."

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 99 (to date) lifestyle books and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans on a monthly basis through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through Martha.com and an extensive retail network, Martha is the "go-to" authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings and pet care, across many media formats.

