Magellan Submits Over $400 Million in Broadband Grant Applications for Cooperatives, Tribes, Municipalities & Independent Telcos

DENVER, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan, a leader in providing turnkey services for building fiber and broadband networks, has submitted another round of broadband grant applications for its clients across state and federal programs in the first quarter of 2022. Covering over 150,000 premises across six states, these grants will bring fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services to underserved communities across the U.S.

Magellan's Grants Division spent six months positioning rural and urban organizations to take advantage of these programs, allowing them to accelerate their deployment of FTTH services. Magellan is their turnkey partner to secure funding, design networks, manage construction and ensure compliance with grant programs.

"Today's funding landscape is stronger than ever. Cooperatives, tribes, municipalities, and telcos have unique opportunities to secure federal and state funds through programs that were not previously available to them," says Magellan CEO John Honker. "These programs support not only rural communities, but also urban centers that traditionally have not qualified for grants.

"Our Grants Division works across all funding programs with staff that have their fingers on the pulse of federal funding agencies and their state counterparts. We manage these complex programs for our clients, allowing them to capture state and federal dollars but without all the challenges that come with grant funding."

To date, Magellan has secured and managed over $300 million in broadband funding for public organizations across the U.S. and Canada.

Magellan provides planning, engineering, grant development, implementation, and management of the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber and broadband networks. Our mission is to connect every community, one at a time, to the digital economy so that no one is left behind. Our goal is to deliver practical broadband solutions that our clients can implement in their communities. Through Magellan's services, more than $1 billion in new broadband investments has connected more than 1,000 schools, hospitals, libraries and governments and passed nearly 1 million homes with fiber-optic broadband. Learn more at www.magellan-advisors.com.

