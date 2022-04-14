Guaranteed Rate Insurance Launches New Life Insurance Online Quoting Platform

CHICAGO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Insurance, an independent national insurance brokerage that offers personal, commercial, life and specialty insurance, announces it has launched a new life insurance online quoting platform to help customers compare their life insurance options from among top-rated life insurance carriers.

The online quoting platform will enable customers to find and purchase the right life insurance online based on their customized needs. It also ensures that customers can reach out to a live agent via chat or phone at any point during the process if they need additional help or consultation selecting the policy that's right for them.

"Our new life insurance platform is a great step forward in providing the highest quality customer service in the most efficient and helpful way possible," said Guaranteed Rate Insurance Executive Vice President Jeff Wingate. "We are thrilled to launch our online quoting platform to enable customers to purchase life insurance when and how they need it."

Guaranteed Rate Insurance's online life insurance quoting platform provides quick quotes with or without a medical exam based on the length of the life insurance contract, the type of policy and limits selected and the customer's individual health profile. Insurance types offered on the platform include: Term life, Whole life, Universal life and Disability.

"We want to make getting life insurance as seamless as possible for the customer," said Guaranteed Rate Insurance Head of Marketing Meredith Kokos. "As we evolve our insurance offering within the Guaranteed Rate Fintech platform, it is important to us that customers are provided with a wide range of options available to them at the time of day that best suits their schedule and their unique needs."

The online life insurance quoting platform is available at guaranteedrateinsurance.com with live agents standing by to help customers decide on the right life insurance for them if they need assistance.

