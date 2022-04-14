Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Honored with Manufactured Housing Institute's Highest Community Honor

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

ERLANGER, Ky., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) (TSX: MHC.U) has been named Land-Lease Community of the Year – East: Waterford Pointe by the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI). The award was presented to Flagship officials on Monday, April 11, during the MHI 2022 Congress and Expo in Orlando, Florida. Waterford Pointe is a 317-home community located in Evansville, Indiana.

In 2005 an F-3 tornado ripped through Waterford Pointe. The tornado struck during the middle of the night and by the time the sun rose the next morning, 150 of the over 300 homes were destroyed. Flagship acquired the community in 2016 with the goal of bringing the community to life again, erasing the stigma associated with a community that had been devastated by a natural disaster.

"We are proud of our Waterford Pointe community and the effort that our staff has put into the turnaround that has occurred since the devastating tornado," said Flagship CEO Kurt Keeney. "The satisfaction of our residents at Waterford along with our community partners have made it a wonderful place for families and seniors to reside. We thank MHI and its leaders for this great honor."

About Flagship Communities REIT

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust owns and operates a portfolio of 64 manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. Flagship was named a winner in the Best Places to Work competition in 2020 sponsored by the Cincinnati Business Courier. For more information, visit: https://flagshipcommunities.com/.

