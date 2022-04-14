Deanna Scott, CEO of Raving, says "QCI's commitment to pay new customers $10,000 is a gutsy move."

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") announced that QCI will be offering a $10,000 Performance Guarantee check for any agreements signed at NIGA 2022. The check will be handed to the customer in the booth at the time of signing and refunded back to QCI at the beginning of training. The QCI Platform is built on a high-performance, hyper-scalable Data Warehouse / Data Lake built by award winning data scientists that provides for a quick, risk-free installation.

"We continue to be impressed with QCI's track record of successful delivery of its commitments. This gutsy move shows QCI is prepared to put their money where their mouth is and stand behind their ability to deliver to Indian Nations," said Deana Scott, CEO of Raving Consulting.

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas, stated "Our financial commitment to a successful delivery demonstrates our confidence in our ability to execute. We know our software works, that is why we are offering a $10,000 performance guarantee for any new customer that signs with QCI in our booth at NIGA. This confidence has been built up over the last two years as our team has delivered to over 55 casino resorts and 3,000 small sites."

ABOUT RAVING

Raving was founded in 1998 and is a Native-owned, women-managed organization. For over two decades, Raving has partnered with over 152 Tribal Nations and enterprises and 71 commercial properties along with First Nations throughout Canada and internationally in Europe and Asia. From years on the casino floor, we understand all aspects of your gaming and resort operations and the challenges and sticky situations gaming executives face. We pride ourselves on building custom programs tailored to your needs, utilizing evidence-based methodologies to identify the root cause and create lasting solutions.

By operators for operators. Our team of over 20 strategic partners, all experienced gaming and hospitality professionals, support Tribal organizations and commercial casinos worldwide in strategically improving their overall operations. Raving produces several events and publications including Raving Host and Player Development Conference; Raving NEXT: Indian Gaming Analytics and Marketing Conference; Casino Marketing and Technology Conference; Tribal Gaming & Hospitality Magazine. Visit www.betravingknows.com to subscribe to our publications or contact Daniel Wood daniel@betravingknows.com, 775-329-7864 to find out more about Raving's products and services.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 50 Casino Resorts in North America and in over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

