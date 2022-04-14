Customize the New iPad Air with OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the new iPad Air (5th gen), OtterBox introduces two bold new colors to Symmetry Series 360 Elite case selection, providing sleek, ready-to-go-protection for iPad Air.

OtterBox introduces two bold new colors to Symmetry Series 360 Elite case selection, providing sleek, ready-to-go-protection for iPad Air. (PRNewswire)

Symmetry Series 360 Elite is now available in spring-inspired bright and warm colors, including orange and pink, making a statement anywhere you go. Symmetry Series 360 Elite is also available in cool and classic colors, including blue and gray. This super thin folio-style case features a clear, scratch-resistant back. The versatile folio offers front and back protection for iPad Air, and conveniently folds to be used as a stand for easy viewing or typing.

In addition to trusted OtterBox protection, Symmetry Series 360 Elite is ultra slim and has discrete storage for Apple Pencil to make charging easy. The storage compartment slides out for easy access to Apple Pencil and sits flush when Apple Pencil is not stored.

OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite for iPad Air is available now at Apple retail, on apple.com and otterbox.com.

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

