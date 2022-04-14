Axxess is First Healthcare Software Platform Awarded "CHAP Verified" Seal

Home Health, Home Care, Hospice and Palliative Care Solutions All Meet CHAP Standards

ARLINGTON, Va., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thorough audit of its home health, home care, hospice and palliative care software solutions, Axxess is the first software platform to be awarded the seal of "CHAP Verified." Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP) was the first accrediting body for home and community-based health care organizations when it was created in 1965.

To earn the CHAP Verified status, Axxess was subject to a rigorous site visit similar to what is experienced by healthcare organizations, with opening and closing conferences, interviews, a review of records and quality reporting for its four care-at-home software platforms. The survey and audit helped to ensure Axxess software meets quality and compliance requirements of CHAP standards. Throughout the process, the actual CHAP standards were discussed and reviewed as part of the dialogue for verification.

Prior to the CHAP team's visit, Axxess prepared real-life scenarios to illustrate how Axxess solutions support excellence in clinician documentation of care delivery for healthcare organizations and professionals.

CHAP chose to review Axxess first because of feedback received from its surveyors and auditors over the past two years. They reported that organizations using Axxess' enterprise solutions adapted to the challenges of the COVID pandemic more easily while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. The surveyors additionally noted that Axxess' mobile solution aided quality care delivery processes for field staff.

"A review of various Axxess dashboards confirmed a robust ability of the software platform to highlight strengths and areas for improvement for quality and reporting of clinical, financial, and operational data for healthcare organizations," said Teresa Harbour, Senior Vice President, Accreditation, at CHAP. "Axxess is not just an Electronic Medical Record but a comprehensive care at home technology platform that fosters quality and compliance. Axxess has gone above and beyond to meet the needs of their clients, and their solutions clearly make the care provider experience easier."

Added John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess: "Being the first enterprise software platform to be CHAP Verified is a validation of our work for more than a decade to ensure the future of healthcare is in the home. Our clients can deliver care with confidence that our solutions meet the highest regulatory and best practice standards, which can only mean better outcomes for patients."

"I know Teresa and the CHAP team are as excited as we are about this partnership and the positive impact it will have on care delivery in the years ahead."

CHAP has invited Axxess to join in its venture with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) to promote the delivery of age-friendly care throughout the continuum. Axxess will provide thought leadership directed at the four elements of evidence-based practice to address the shift in care delivery surrounding "the 4Ms" (What Matters, Medication, Mobility and Mentation).

About Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)

CHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met and recommend certification to CMS. CHAP's purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

