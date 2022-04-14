5WPR Named Top Ten U.S. PR Agency

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR the 10th largest public relations agency in the US.

For the last 52 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, and has verified by reviewing PR firm income statements. 5WPR ended 2021 with a 31% growth in revenue over the previous year.

"5WPR has made the most of recent circumstances, expanding beyond Manhattan to welcome talent from across the country and open our first Miami office," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch.

"Our agency's entrepreneurial mindset allowed us to adapt as a top competitor within the industry. We look forward to embarking on another year of continued growth and success," added 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew A. Caiola.

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was recently awarded top Public Relations Company by The Manifest, named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, as well as receiving numerous additional accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

