InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bench for Social Distancing (PBT-127)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and effortless way to social distance yourself when sitting on a bench," said an inventor, from Wittmann, Ariz., "so I invented the SOCIAL DISTANCING BENCH. My design would offer peace of mind during the coronavirus pandemic."

The invention provides an improved seating bench for social distancing. In doing so, it ensures that users sit six feet apart. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

