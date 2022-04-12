Viasat and Batelco Sign MOU for the Commercialization and Distribution of Business-to-Business Broadband Connectivity Services Across MENA

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Bahrain Telecommunication Company ("Batelco"), the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to engage in several business-to-business (B2B) service opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region.

The non-binding MOU between Viasat and Batelco focuses on the potential commercialization and distribution of satellite broadband connectivity to businesses in the MENA region.

The MOU also addresses exploring other potential service opportunities including:

Hybrid connectivity solutions combining satellite and terrestrial broadband for business continuity services;

Corporate local area network (LAN) extension services to remote offices using satellite broadband connectivity;

SD-WAN services to optimize the delivery of business applications over multiple access networks;

Temporary satellite broadband connectivity for special projects, events or disaster relief efforts;

Mobile-to-mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) B2B applications;

Use of satellite connectivity for mobile backhaul to remote sites.

Viasat and Batelco seek to leverage satellite broadband capacity from Viasat's current satellite systems, with plans to evolve to the ViaSat-3 satellite platform, once launched and operational. As a first step of the MOU, the companies expect to implement a proof-of-concept trial within the next several months.

Peter Langkilde, Viasat's general manager, Broadband Services, Europe, Middle East and Africa stated, "Viasat is on a path to bring high-quality broadband connectivity to the world. By signing a MOU with Batelco, we can strategically explore various business synergies and collaborations with a proven market leader in the MENA region—ahead of the launch of our next-generation ViaSat-3 satellite constellation. We recognize Batelco shares a similar customer philosophy—to deliver a superior customer experience—and we're looking forward to discovering new opportunities for our advanced B2B broadband services."

Abdulla Danesh, Enterprise General Manager added, "At Batelco we pride ourselves in bringing the latest in technology to our customers, and we believe that this opportunity with Viasat will deliver just that. Leveraging Viasat's advanced satellite technology and our expertise in the market will enable us to provide cutting-edge solutions for enterprise customers in the region- a venture we are very excited about."

About Bahrain Telecommunication Company

Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company), listed on the Bahrain Bourse, is the leading digital communications solutions provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company's comprehensive portfolio includes state-of-the-art solutions including voice and data, e-commerce solutions, datacenter, and cloud services, and more. Batelco serves the government, enterprise, consumer, and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region. Supporting the Kingdom's 'Vision 2030', Batelco is committed to improving business operations and individual lives through continuously enhancing its products and services in line with the ongoing advancement in technology. To Learn more about Batelco, visit: www.batelco.com.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the parties' expectations regarding the terms and potential benefits of the MOU or the proposed definitive agreements between Viasat and Batelco; the parties' expectations regarding the satellite-based B2B market in the MENA region; and the future rollout and growth of ViaSat-3 in MENA. The MOU is non-binding and there can be no assurance that the parties will actually reach a definitive agreement on any service opportunities as a result of entering into the MOU. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability and willingness of the parties to enter into binding, definitive documentation with respect to the B2B services and other agreements contemplated by the MOU and the terms of any such definitive documentation; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the MOU or any such definitive documentation; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, suppliers, consumers, customers, and employees or the overall economy; reduced demand for products and services as a result of continued constraints on capital spending by customers; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key customers or suppliers; the effect of adverse regulatory changes; introduction of new technologies and other factors affecting the communications and B2B services industries generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

