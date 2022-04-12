KYNDRYL TO RELEASE QUARTERLY RESULTS ON MAY 4 AFTER MARKET CLOSE

Company will host earnings call on May 5

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, announced today that it will release results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

May 5, 2022 . Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at The live webcast can be accessed by visiting https://investors.kyndryl.com/events-and-presentations/events/ on Kyndryl's investor relations website or by dialing 866-831-8713 (from the U.S.) or 203-518-9797 (from all other locations), and providing conference ID KD0505. A slide presentation will be made available on the same website shortly before the call on. Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at https://investors.kyndryl.com/events-and-presentations/events/ and by telephone for two days by dialing 800-839-6975 (from the U.S.) or 402-220-6061 (from all other locations).

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

