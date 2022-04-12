Genstar Capital Announces Promotions of Sid Ramakrishnan and Scott Niehaus to Director and Dominic Martellaro to Principal

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries, today announced the promotions of Sid Ramakrishnan and Scott Niehaus to Director and Dominic Martellaro to Principal.

Mr. Ramakrishnan originally joined Genstar in 2012 as an Associate and re-joined the firm in 2017 as Vice President. He was named Principal in 2019. Prior to re-joining Genstar, he was Chief of Staff to the CEO and Head of Corporate Strategy at AssetMark, a former Genstar portfolio company. He began his career as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and is a graduate of the University of Southern California. Mr. Ramakrishnan is a member of the Board of Directors of a number of Genstar portfolio companies, including Apex Group, Cetera, Foreside, Orion Advisor Solutions, Prometheus, and Signant Health, and former investments Accruent, Infinite Electronics, and Worldwide Facilities. Additionally, he is a Genstar representative and mentor supporting the nonprofit organization Sponsors for Educational Opportunity and its Alternative Investments Fellowship Program.

Mr. Niehaus joined Genstar in 2017 after receiving his M.B.A from Harvard Business School and was named Principal in 2020. He had previously worked at Summit Partners where he was an Associate and began his career as an investment banking analyst at Deutsche Bank. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Genstar portfolio companies Advarra, Lightspeed Systems, Marcone, Obsidian, and OEConnection, and former investments include Enverus, insightsoftware, Institutional Shareholder Services, and PDI. Mr. Niehaus is a graduate of Dartmouth College.

Mr. Martellaro originally joined Genstar as an Associate in 2014 and re-joined the firm in 2019 as a Vice President after receiving his MBA. He began his career at Deutsche Bank, where he was an investment banking analyst in the Consumer and Business Services group. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Compusoft 2020, Procure Analytics, and Sonny's Enterprises. Mr. Martellaro is a graduate of Boston College and received his MBA degree from Harvard Business School.

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries.

