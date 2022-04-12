Elwood Appoints Brian Pomraing as Global Head of Business Development

Capital markets veteran set joins Elwood to lead global business development strategy and execution

LONDON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elwood Technologies , an established fintech company providing market access and workflow solutions to digital assets for institutional clients, today announced the appointment of capital markets veteran, Brian Pomraning, as its Global Head of Business Development. In his role, Pomraning will be responsible for leading Elwood's global business development strategy and client-facing operations.

Pomraning joins Elwood bringing over twenty years experience in building and growing successful businesses in the financial services industry, most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Pico. Preceding Pico, he served as the Global Head of Product Management, Technology and Quantitative Research at Investment Technology Group. Brian also held various senior-level positions at JP Morgan, Lehman Brothers, and Barclays Capital. He will join the Elwood team in the US and is based in New York.

"Brian's background in executing sales strategy and best-in-class client experiences will be essential in delivering our goals in 2022 and beyond," added James Stickland, CEO of Elwood Technologies. "His proficiency in our industry will be instrumental in solidifying Elwood as the go-to digital asset trading platform for institutions."

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Elwood Technologies as we work to deliver the highest-quality workflow solutions and superior client service for digital asset trading to our institutional clients," stated Pomraning. "I am impressed with the firm's forward thinking vision, and I'm excited to be on the front lines driving the next generation of financial markets forward."

Elwood Technologies is an established global fintech, delivering digital assets trading infrastructure and workflow solutions to institutional clients. Its seamless end-to-end EMS/PMS/OMS platform provides low-latency connectivity to global crypto exchanges through an intuitive execution management system or programmatically through a normalized API. Elwood Technologies provides market infrastructure at scale, enabling financial institutions, neobanks, and corporations to access the digital asset markets quickly and efficiently.

