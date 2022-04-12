April 12th: Leaders of World's Faiths Join Forces in Ukraine; Pointed Message from HH Pope Francis Regarding the War to be Read

Leaders of major faiths to hold high-level program in Ukraine to encourage solidarity with those touched by war. Event to be live streamed at 10:00AM ET/3:00PM London/5:00PM Ukraine.

LONDON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic first, a high-level delegation of religious leaders representing the world's major faiths will join forces to visit to a country impacted by war. Participants include the emeritus Archbishop of Canterbury, the Archbishop of the Orthodox Church of the UK, the emeritus Grand Mufti of Bosnia, and other representatives of Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Christianity. They will visit refugee camps and the city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine on 12th April. Click here for the full list of participating religious leaders.

During the visit, a public event will be held in the city's main theater, where the faith leaders will address refugees and other citizens impacted by war. Additionally, a poignant letter from HH Pope Francis will be read at the event and a video message will be shared by Metropolitan Epiphanios, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The event can be accessed via live video streaming on Tuesday, April 12th, at 5PM Ukraine time/10AM ET at www.FaithinUkraine.com/Stream. Footage and quotes will be available afterwards.

The event is the co-initiative of James Sternlicht, founder of the Peace Department and Rabbi Alon Goshen-Gottstein, Founder and Executive Director of the Elijah Interfaith Institute. Its messages are inspired by Glocalities, which released a study this month on the shared values of the people of Ukraine, Russia and the EU.

Said James Sternlicht, "In this moment, in a world gripped by profound darkness, we must unite to heal humanity."

Said Rabbi Goshen-Gottstein, "This is the first time ever that an interfaith delegation has undertaken a mission of friendship in entering a country at war. This is all the more remarkable considering the high level of the religious representatives who are combining forces to provide solidarity and comfort in this time of conflict."

About the Peace Department: The Peace Department is a US based non-profit that pulls from deep networks across the realms of business, impact investment, public policy, science, faith, and philanthropy. For more information, visit https://peacedepartment.global.

About the Elijah Interfaith Institute: Founded 26 years ago, the Elijah Interfaith Institute is a nonprofit, international, UNESCO-sponsored interfaith organization which is renowned for bringing together world religious leaders and renowned scholars from across the world. For more information, visit www.elijah-interfaith.org.

About Glocalities: Glocalities is an Amsterdam-based international research agency that specializes in global insights based on values, lifestyle and culture. For more information, visit www.glocalities.com.

