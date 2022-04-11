Golden Grail Launches "Master of Beverage™"

The Company Continues to be a Disruptive Innovator

WESTON, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced it is launching its Master of Beverage™ initiative. Master of Beverage™ will allow the company to participate and maximize profit potential through joint ventures with disruptive, emerging, and established brands. The new initiative is another unique method that reinforces Golden Grail Tech Beverages as a true "disruptive innovator" in the business of beverages.

The company has already changed the standard of the antiquated playbook most have followed to enter the beverage industry by blazing a different path and introducing new business techniques. Specifically, Golden Grail's business model identifies established brands that already have a proven sales history, a loyal consumer base and retail presence that are in need of a more experienced and diversified management team in order to advance their brands. The company acquires these brands working its best business practice of fiscally responsible investing as opposed to the long-established method of spending millions of dollars and many years to develop these brands.

Master of Beverage™ was developed in order to accelerate the company's growth and expand lines of revenue. Throughout business operations Golden Grail has identified other drawbacks of many beverage brands such as the lack of funding for production and/or distribution. Golden Grail is well positioned to help these brands and form a joint venture to maximize profit potential.

"Golden Grail has been built to bring consistent innovation to the beverage industry and simply to do things differently. To be a true disruptive innovator you must prevent something from continuing or operating in a traditional way. We are constantly looking at our business and evaluating how we can establish multiple lines of revenue to bring consistently long-term value to our shareholders. Master of Beverage™ is the next initiative we are disrupting the way most beverage companies operate. By creating a new focus on joint ventures that will accelerate our growth and drive revenue, adds another pillar of confidence in our future," said Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail Tech.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water, sparkling flavored water and bottled spring water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

We are Doing Our Part … Going Beyond Our Fully Recyclable Can… Cause We Promise to Partner with Other Groups Helping Reduce Global Plastic… Cause Together We Can Make a Difference!

Join The Cause. Drink Cause Water.

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

