William Murray Golf Expands Product Offering with the Launch of its First-Ever Women's Apparel Collection

Leading Golf Apparel Brand Swings Into Women's Fashion with Vibrant Styles Designed for On and Off the Golf Course

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William Murray Golf, the leading golf apparel line inspired by Bill Murray and his brothers, today unveiled its first-ever women's apparel collection. Featuring everyday styles designed for the modern woman, the collection integrates William Murray Golf's lighthearted approach and contemporary lifestyle with sports, making golf more accessible and entertaining for all.

William Murray Golf logo (PRNewswire)

Since 2016, William Murray Golf's off-the-cuff personality and vibrant collections have embodied the notion that life and golf don't always have to be taken so seriously. Driven by mass consumer demand following their highly successful men's offerings, William Murray Golf's new assortment of women's apparel will continue its mission in infusing the golf game with energy and a little irreverence – while still respecting the game. Featuring a colorful array of functional performance wear and effortless lifestyle pieces, the new collection aims to encourage professionals as well as everyday enthusiasts to keep it light, have fun and bring personality onto the course.

"From the beginning, William Murray Golf has been about making the game more approachable and inclusive and now we get to extend that to our female audience," said Kerry Michaels, CEO and Co-Founder of William Murray Golf. "Our women's collection has been a long time in the making, and we're excited to offer thoughtfully created designs with our standard William Murray Golf flair. This line is about looking your best, so you feel confident doing all the things. It's not about your score or where you tee the ball from. We want women to get out there, look the part and have a great time."

Widely known and loved for its vast assortment of eye-catching designs and quality materials, William Murray Golf extends the same unparalleled value, function, and comfort to its new collection of ultra-comfortable women's pieces.

Inspired by the classic silhouettes found in golf and tennis, the collection includes flattering polos, dresses, skirts, shorts, pullover jackets, accessories and more.

Each style is available in a wide variety of colors and patterns with moisture-wicking and wrinkle resistant jersey fabrics, buttery soft 4-way stretch and UPF50+ sun protection to suit an active lifestyle.

All the dresses and skirts have invisible pockets to store golf balls, tennis balls, lip gloss, whatever you need.

"William Murray Golf has always been about creating apparel that stands out and telling an authentic story through unique designs," said Brandon Barrett, President and Co-Founder of William Murray Golf. "After years of consumer demand, we saw a great opportunity to offer a women's collection to a demographic who is just as passionate and inspired by what our brand is all about – fun."

William Murray Golf's new women's apparel collection is now available for purchase on www.williammurraygolf.com with price points ranging from $45 - $128 and with sizes ranging from XS-XXL. To keep up with William Murray Golf's latest updates, follow @WilliamMurrayGolf on Instagram and Facebook and @WMurrayGolf on Twitter.

About William Murray Golf:

William Murray Golf was built with two main points of emphasis: authenticity and tradition. The brand is inspired by The Murray Brothers off-the-cuff mentality, and created on the notion that life and golf don't have to be so serious. Keep it light, have fun and bring personality onto the course. Bill Murray and his brothers grew up in the North Suburbs of Chicago caddying and playing golf –– in fact they were all inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame. They live their life appreciating and respecting the centuries-old sport we all love. William Murray Golf is about infusing the game with energy and a little irreverence, while still respecting the game. Who says you have to wear a striped polo and play the traditional 18 holes? A new tradition begins: Get out there, have fun, and look great doing it.

