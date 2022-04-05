TMRW Life Sciences Appoints Sandra Santilli as Chief People Officer

Santilli Draws on Extensive Healthcare and Tech Background as Company Scales and Brings Revolutionary Technology to Fertility Care

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. ("TMRW" or "the Company"), creator of the world's first and only automated, specimen management platform for frozen eggs and embryos used during in vitro fertilization (IVF), announced today that Sandra Santilli is joining the senior leadership team as Chief People Officer.

TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Santilli is a seasoned, global human resource executive with over 25 years of experience at the nexus of healthcare and technology, leading organizations and attracting and developing diverse, high-performing teams. Her extensive expertise in scaling global teams allowed her to transform organizations throughout their various stages of organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and eventual IPOs.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Sandra to the TMRW team at this stage in our overall growth and development. As leading clinics rapidly adopt our technology across the United States, and with the UK and Europe to come, investing in our team couldn't be more of a priority," said Tara Comonte, TMRW's CEO. "Sandra brings extensive experience in healthcare and technology, but most importantly, she understands the criticality of creating an inclusive culture and environment where our team can grow and thrive. We're passionate about bringing transparency and best-in-class technology to fertility care. Our focus and investment is in our talented team working every day to achieve that goal."

Earlier in her career, Santilli served as the Senior Director of Human Resources at WebMD, a leading health care platform that provides health information, tools, and support to patients and medical professionals. She focused on talent development, coaching, and creating training and development programs based on identified team priorities. As part of her scope, she also played a crucial role in launching their U.K. and LATAM businesses.

Most recently, Santilli was the Global Vice President and Head of Human Resources at Analytic Partners, a data and analytics company. In this role, she oversaw all aspects of H.R., managed significant organizational growth throughout the pandemic, and launched the company's competency and leadership development programs. Under Santilli's leadership, the product team grew by almost 80 percent to meet the firm's increasing focus on technology. Before Analytic Partners, Santilli served as the Global Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources at Zeta Global, a data-driven marketing technology company based in New York. During her tenure, the company doubled in size through acquisition and organic growth, ultimately going public via an IPO in June 2021.

Santilli is based at the Company's global headquarters in New York.

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.:

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences provides the first and only automated, robotic, software-guided specimen management solution for the safe management of frozen eggs and embryos central to the IVF process. For the first time, frozen eggs and embryos can be digitally tracked using software to safely manage and remotely monitor them 24/7. With proprietary RFID labware and a software management solution created in collaboration with many of the world's most celebrated IVF clinicians, TMRW empowers clinics and gives peace of mind to patients on their fertility journey. TMRW's platform is adopted by leading clinics across the U.S. and will soon be available in the U.K. and Europe. With hundreds of millions of children projected to be conceived through IVF in the coming decades, almost all of them using frozen eggs and embryos, TMRW's technology is a prerequisite to providing a scalable solution for fertility providers worldwide to meet the fast-growing demand for their services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TMRW Life Sciences