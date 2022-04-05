SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE, A LEADING NATIONAL OUTDOOR AND SPORTING GOODS CHAIN, HAS STARTED CARRYING BYRNA'S PRODUCT LINE AT ITS 122 LOCATIONS

SCHEELS, AN ALL EMPLOYEE-OWNED SPORTING GOODS RETAILER, HAS BEGUN CARRYING BYRNA'S PRODUCT LINE

ANDOVER, Mass., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) ("Byrna", "the Company", "we" or "us") is extremely pleased to announce that both Sportsman's Warehouse and SCHEELS, have begun carrying the full line of Byrna self-defense products in a combined 139 locations.

In March, Sportsman's Warehouse, a leading national outdoor and sporting goods retail chain headquartered in Midvale, Utah, began carrying the full line of Byrna Products at all its 122 locations in 29 states. Byrna products will also be available through Sportsman's online store. Since 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse has been providing outdoor enthusiasts with quality merchandise in a friendly, low-key shopping environment. Sportsman's Warehouse expects to open 7-10 additional new stores in 2022 that will also carry the Byrna Platform.

Sportsman's Warehouse is a high-growth outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. Their mission is to provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. Sportsman's offers customers a one-stop shopping experience for all their hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping needs.

Byrna is also pleased to announce that SCHEELS, a 120-year-old all employee-owned sporting goods retailer, has begun carrying the Byrna line of self-defense products. SCHEELS, based in Fargo, North Dakota, currently has 31 locations spread across 14 states. Known as a "shopping destination," SCHEELS stores feature more than just retail, with a variety of fun, family-friendly attractions including aquariums, arcade games and famous Ferris wheel. Byrna has initially been rolled out in 17 SCHEELS locations.

Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna, stated that "We could not be more pleased with the addition of both Sportsman's and SCHEELS to the growing list of high-quality retailers that are carrying the Byrna line of personal self-defense products. Their commitment to quality and to putting the customer first makes both Sportsman's and Scheels the ideal partners for Byrna as we expand our footprint in brick-and-mortar retail."

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here https://byrna.com/ or the Company's investor relations site here https://ir.byrna.com/. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® HD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store www.byrna.com.

