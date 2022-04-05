SiTune Corporation Secures Series A Financing to Develop & Deliver 5G Radios that Offer Unprecedented Power Efficiency & Industry-Leading Performance to Expand Connectivity Globally

Cota Capital leads funding round to bring SiTune's unique low power 5G transceiver solutions to markets worldwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiTune Corporation, a leading RF & Mixed-signal chipmaker, today announced the close of a Series A financing round, led by Cota Capital, to bring its revolutionary and industry-leading 5G technology to customers across the globe.

SiTune 5G radios offer customers an unprecedented combination of ultra-low-power consumption and high-quality connectivity thanks to the company's unique chip architecture and design. The company intends to put the Series A capital to work fueling product development and delivery and to continue expanding a portfolio of industry-leading 5G products and solutions.

"Thanks to the coverage, feature sets, and integrated functionalities of our unique 5G products, SiTune customers are closer to being empowered and connected like never before," said Vahid Toosi, SiTune founder and CEO. "Already, our partnership with Cota Capital has proved invaluable. The strategic vision, technical guidance, and operating experience that Cota brings to the table for their portfolio companies is unmatched. We look forward to working closely with Cota as SiTune continues to scale."

SiTune offers transformative 5G technology that is changing the way network operators, enterprises, and network equipment manufacturers can develop infrastructure and UE solutions by utilizing substantially lower-power RF products with seamless integration to other radio components.

"SiTune's 5G products are state-of-the-art, offering powerful connectivity and high sustainability for customers," said Bobby Yazdani, founder and partner at Cota Capital. "At Cota Capital, we believe that meaningful success means forging a true partnership with founders and CEOs and sharing the experience and wisdom gained from many decades of operating and investing in technology companies. I look forward to working closely with SiTune to do just that."

"We look forward to Bobby Yazdani joining the SiTune board as we become part of the Cota family," said Dr. Sam Heidari, SiTune chairman of the board. "The technical excellence and top-tier operating experience of Bobby and his team will push SiTune to new heights in the development of our products and in the service of our customers."

About SiTune Corporation

SiTune Corporation is an innovator of multiple generations of state-of-the-art RF and Mixed signal System on a Chip for 5G wireless transceivers and broadcast receivers based on SiTune's patented revolutionary Hardware Intelligent Circuits, HICTM, technology. SiTune is currently shipping products including tuners for advanced multi-channel TVs, Set-top Boxes, and tuners for Mobile TVs. For more information, please visit www.situne-ic.com.

