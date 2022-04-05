Rombauer Vineyards Announces Three Vineyard Acquisitions

Properties Spanning Three Prestigious California AVAs Further Solidify the Family-Owned Winery's Estate Fruit Sourcing and Commitment to Quality

ST. HELENA, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rombauer Vineyards today announced the acquisition of three premium vineyards totaling 154 vine acres in the prestigious California appellations of Carneros-Sonoma, Sonoma Valley and Fiddletown. The acquisitions include the Haire Vineyard in Carneros-Sonoma, the Carriger Vineyard in Sonoma Valley, and an historic vineyard in the Fiddletown AVA of Amador County, bringing the family-owned winery's estate and leased vineyards to a total of 830 planted vine acres.

"Owning and farming our own vineyards is essential to the high-quality winemaking."

"The Rombauer family's goal has always been to produce the highest quality wines possible. Having control over our own vineyards and consistent access to premium fruit is key to our philosophy of continual improvement in wine quality and style" said President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Knebel. "The acquisition of these long-established premium vineyards also gives us the resources to satisfy the increasing demand for our world class portfolio of wines."

The 52-acre Haire Vineyard in Carneros has been a source of Chardonnay for Rombauer for nearly two decades, ever since Koerner Rombauer shook hands with owner Jim Haire on a deal to acquire the fruit. Planted by the Haire family in 2000 and farmed by them ever since, this historic block near the San Pablo Bay features Haire clay loam soils. Fruit from the vineyard is described by Rombauer Vice President of Viticulture and Winemaking Richie Allen as having the classic characteristics of melon, peach, and nectarine. It is a prized source for Rombauer's Carneros Chardonnay.

The Carriger Vineyard sits in a small pocket on the southwestern reach of Sonoma Valley, an historical AVA with a tradition of winegrowing dating back over 150 years. With well-drained soils of high rock content, the vineyard has been a source for Rombauer's popular Sauvignon Blanc, with 45 acres planted to the variety. Climatically the site is a "sweet spot" between Rombauer's other Sauvignon Blanc sources in the warmer Napa Valley and cooler Russian River Valley, and the fruit brings punchy varietal intensity to the wine. Rombauer plans to replant 45 additional acres at Carriger to Sauvignon Blanc to meet demand for this wine.

The Rombauer family has long been a fan of the Sierra Foothills and the Fiddletown AVA in Amador County where it owns a winery, tasting room and vineyards. This new acquisition of 90 acres – 13 planted to old vine Zinfandel – further solidifies its commitment to the growing region. Sitting at an elevation ranging from 1,600-1,700 feet, this new Fiddletown vineyard features multiple sloping hillsides with different aspects and sandy loam soils from decayed granite. With plans to plant an additional 50 acres to Zinfandel and Barbera, Rombauer has begun preparing the land and laying out new blocks destined to become part of the winery's classic California Zinfandel.

"Owning and farming our own vineyards is essential to the high-quality winemaking we are dedicated to, and these three sites are destined to become jewels in Rombauer's portfolio," said Vice President of Viticulture and Winemaking Richie Allen. "It's especially gratifying to see properties like Haire and Fiddletown pass from family to family. Rombauer is determined to be an excellent, long-term steward of these premium sites."

About Rombauer

Rombauer Vineyards is a Napa Valley based, family-owned winery founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer. Dedicated to providing gracious hospitality, the Rombauer family and staff take pride in creating joyful moments for their customers across the country and at their Napa Valley and Sierra Foothills tasting rooms. Rombauer owns and sustainably farms 830 acres of vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, Stags Leap, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma Valley, and the Sierra Foothills. Rombauer's Chardonnays, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignons, Barbera, Zinfandels and Sauvignon Blanc are beloved by wine enthusiasts around the world. www.rombauer.com

