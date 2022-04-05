Regeneron to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 4, 2022

TARRYTOWN, N.Y, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time that day.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the 'Investors and Media' page of Regeneron's website at https://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

