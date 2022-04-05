Oriient Announces New Partnership with Google Cloud to Bring Cutting-Edge Micro-Location Services to Stores

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriient, the software-only indoor location service, is partnering with Google Cloud, to create a joint offering for in-store navigation and proximity marketing. Oriient will live within Google Cloud's integrated package solution, and will be available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Indoor location services digitize the brick-and-mortar shopping experience by giving visibility into stores and their shoppers. They also create the opportunity to leverage data on the in-person customer journey and create new digital touch points with the shopper.

"Oriient is unique because of how it leverages Earth's magnetic field, and the sensors that already exist in every smartphone, to create a software-only solution that can pinpoint smartphones and other devices such as smart carts to specific locations in a store. It does this with 3ft (1m) accuracy,without the need to install any hardware in the store," says Mickey Balter, the company's CEO and Co-Founder. "Shoppers and pickers for e-commerce benefit because they can find products quickly and easily, and retailers gain valuable data on the in-store journey, which can be used to optimize the store layout and create things like contextual promotions."

An SDK (for both iOS and Android) that provides the hosting app with real-time location data is the core element of Oriient's service. For shoppers and grocery pickers, this enables capabilities like search by product and shopping route optimization that makes in-person shopping more efficient and means no product gets left behind. For retailers, it means being able to audit store associates, get insights on in-store foot traffic, and communicate with shoppers in a targeted and contextual way, according to their location, right by the shelf and at the moment of purchase.

"Retailers around the globe are rapidly shifting their business strategies to account for the accelerated change in consumer behaviors and shopping preferences," said Carrie Tharp, VP, Retail, Google Cloud. "We're excited to have Oriient's location services available on Google Cloud Marketplace so organizations have access to the technologies they need to evolve the in-store shopping experience at scale."

Once available to users, the Omnichannel Retail experience will combine the powerful capabilities of both Oriient and Google Cloud to make the in-person shopping experience less frustrating, more delightful, and more profitable—which will bring significant value to Google Cloud customers.

About Oriient

Oriient is the pioneer of accurate software-only indoor location services, bringing the convenience and data-fueled personalization of the digital world to the brick-and-mortar customer experience at massive scale. The company's patented technology integrates directly with a business's mobile app, harnessing existing sensors in every smartphone to deliver hyper-accurate positioning to within 3 feet/1 meter with no hardware installation required. Global retailers, delivery services, and smart buildings rely on Oriient to deliver incremental revenue through indoor navigation and proximity marketing, reduce the cost of fulfillment, and enhance the security and efficiency of physical environments. Oriient is currently deployed across hundreds of locations worldwide.

