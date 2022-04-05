Olin Winchester Hosts Members of Congress in Washington D.C. to Discuss the Value of the Shooting Sports and Shoot United™ Initiative

CLAYTON, Mo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that last week, Olin Winchester ("Winchester") hosted legislators and outdoor industry representatives at a special event in Washington, D.C. to discuss the positive impact of the shooting sports and hunting, and responsible firearm ownership. This one-of-a-kind event also featured an introduction to Shoot United™, an initiative designed to engage individuals and families in shooting sports activities.

Winchester hosts members of Congress to discuss the value of the shooting sports and Shoot United™ initiative (PRNewswire)

"This was an important event for Members of Congress to learn more about the current 60 million-plus target shooters in the U.S. and our initiative that will drive additional participation in all aspects of shooting sports," said Scott Sutton, Chairman, President and CEO of Olin Corporation. "The shooting sports offer so many benefits. It is time spent with family and friends in a safe and welcoming environment where all participants are equals on the range–and no one sits the bench."

Keynote messages at the event included the positive impact of safe and responsible firearm ownership in the United States.

"Over the past decade, we have seen more people than ever before turn to outdoor recreation, especially the shooting sports. At the high school level, it's one of the fastest growing sports across the country. We see it firsthand. It's safe. It's fun. And it continues to grow," said Brett Flaugher, President of Winchester. "While millions of Americans already enjoy these activities, many more have an interest in getting started. They just need help understanding where to begin. Our mission with Shoot United is simple; educate and invite those who are not familiar with firearm ownership and activities to participate, so they can enjoy the sport."

Members of the shooting sports community, including educators and sports professionals, also attended the event and shared the impact the shooting sports have had on their lives.

"There are countless individuals who have made the shooting sports a part of their lives, from Olympians and competitive sport shooters to high school athletes and coaches and families. We were very proud to host them at the event to share their stories with this important audience. This is reality. These individuals are proof that the shooting sports, hunting, and responsible firearm ownership contribute to our communities in many positive ways," said Flaugher.

About Olin Corporation

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

About Winchester Ammunition

Winchester is the largest small caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and the leader in delivering innovative ammunition products to hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement, and the U.S. Warfighter. The 156-year-old Winchester brand is built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

About Shoot United™

Shoot United™ is a dynamic initiative designed to promote all that's wholesome and healthful about the shooting sports and responsible firearm ownership. It's time spent outdoors with family and friends. It's competition. It's one of the most fun and safe recreational activities in the country. The mission is to drive awareness and activate new participants to the sport by sharing engaging and educational content, as well as providing resources where people can learn how to participate in the shooting sports and hunting activities. Learn more at ShootUnited.com and stay engaged on the Shoot United social channels. Make the shooting sports and responsible firearm ownership a part of your life.

Gun Owners Care®

You care about safety. You care about preventing unauthorized access to firearms. You care about bettering your community, helping those in need, and conserving wildlife and wild places for generations to come. It's time for gun owners to tell their stories, to show how they're making a difference. NSSF®, the trade association for the firearms industry, has established the Gun Owners Care® campaign to unite gun owners and the firearms industry in this common cause. Visit gunownerscare.org for more information.

2022-07

Olin logo (PRNewsfoto/Olin Corporation) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Olin Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Shoot United Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olin Corporation