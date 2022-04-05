Newport Healthcare Shows Support for Mental Health Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a national advisory concerning the urgent need to address the mental health of young people, the U.S. Surgeon General stated that "The future wellbeing of our country depends on how we support and invest in the next generation." This would include the critical need to support our country's mental health workers. Accordingly, Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, offered more than 100 free webinars and 26 live events for mental health professionals and school personnel last year, granting over 3,500 continuing education (CE) certificates.

"Newport is proud to partner with clinical and educational professionals around the country, to invest in their training and development, and help them earn required, but sometimes costly continuing education credits for free," said CEO, Joe Procopio. "This collaboration and innovation are what make Newport a mental healthcare leader and contribute to the evolution of the broader mental health treatment field."

Newport has been offering CE opportunities for years but saw 77% growth in CE certificates issued last year. Webinar topics ranged from current trends in teen suicide and depression to evidence-based treatment modalities like Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT), presented by Newport's team of internal experts as well as external mental health thought leaders. Attendees included psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, school counselors, therapists, family practitioners, and more.

Current 2022 numbers indicate continued interest and growth with over 1,500 CE certificates issued, more than 2,000 attendees, and 17 webinars completed. Upcoming topics include social emotional functioning, the impacts of excessive social media and technology use, adolescent disordered eating, fostering resilience and connection, and post-pandemic school anxiety. Presentations are intended for mental health professionals but open to the public. Newport also offers recurring Parent University webinars on relevant mental health topics to address parent and caregiver concerns, and to contribute to the communities in which it operates.

"We are committed to continuing these efforts to support our amazing mental health community, an essential group of caring, compassionate individuals who dedicate themselves to helping others get well," said Procopio.

Click here for more information about upcoming webinars and events. For more information about Newport Healthcare, successful mental health treatment outcomes, resources, and more, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach with individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic or career support, and experiential practices. Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs bring teens and young adults from self-destruction to self-esteem, addressing the underlying causes of high-risk behavior from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

