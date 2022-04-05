Mission Bio Appoints Todd Druley as Chief Medical Officer

Board-certified pediatric oncologist brings vast experience in molecular diagnostics and building clinical programs to first-of-its-kind role at Mission Bio

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, Inc. , the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, today announced the appointment of Todd Druley, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Druley joins Mission Bio from a similar role for ANGLE Biosciences as CMO. He also previously served as CMO for ArcherDX, and is a Scientific Advisor for RhoDx.

"As we continue to execute our vision for Mission Bio, the time was right to add a Chief Medical Officer to our executive team, and we're thrilled to welcome Todd to this important position," said Yan Zhang, PhD, CEO of Mission Bio. "We anticipate increasing interest in the pharma industry for our Tapestri Platform and Pharma Assay Development services in the years ahead, and look forward to how Todd and his team will increase awareness of its capabilities for both existing and potential customers."

Dr. Druley established his career as a board-certified pediatric oncologist and tenured physician-scientist in molecular genomics at Washington University School of Medicine and St. Louis Children's Hospital, leading a research program focused on improving molecular diagnostics for myeloid leukemia and other cancers. He has published over 60 peer-reviewed manuscripts, patented error-corrected NGS methods to improve AML MRD detection by next-generation sequencing, and built clinical programs based on genetic predisposition to cancer.

"I've worked with the Tapestri Platform since 2016 when testing the prototype on pediatric AML MRD samples in my research laboratory, so I've always been a huge fan, and am ecstatic to join the Mission Bio team," Dr. Druley said. "The ability to identify the presence of residual or recurrent cancer from intact single cells, and then characterize copy number variation, targetable DNA mutations and surface proteins, can offer unprecedented information to oncologists on patient-specific treatment. Coupled with the growing cell and gene therapy market, the Tapestri Platform is poised to be the system of choice for monitoring cancer recurrence and therapeutic efficacy."

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer.

