MINO WANTS BLACK WOMEN TO HOLD 7% OF C-LEVEL POSITIONS

THE WELL Announces Rebrand to MINO, a Member-Driven Platform Preparing Black Women to Lead.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THE WELL, a community of 400 entrepreneurial Black women, today announced a major rebranding. THE WELL is now MINO, the only space committed to prioritizing Black women's advancement in corporate America. Created to prepare Black women for senior leadership, MINO membership includes executive coaching, masterclasses from industry leaders, and a private, supportive peer network.



Founder and CEO Krystal Scott began the shift to MINO against the backdrop of the pandemic and racial unrest; it was clear Black women need a champion at work, and that champion is unlikely to be their employer. "The unfortunate truth is few companies are prepared to prepare Black women for leadership," said Scott. "A Black woman experiences unique challenges on her career journey; we've created space for her to develop skills and confidence in community with women who have similar experiences."

The brand pays homage to the Mino of the 18th century, a fierce army of Black women warriors of the Dahomey Kingdom (present-day Benin). As the Mino were champions of Dahomey, MINO exists to champion Black women professionals in the public sphere. MINO is building a network to represent, support, and empower Black women to persevere in corporate settings and create disruptive change to the status quo as senior leaders.

Black women are undervalued at work. As a result, they are stalled on their way to the top, or leave corporate altogether—Black women are 7% of the U.S. population but hold less than 2% of senior positions. "Our vision is a world where Black women represent 7 percent of corporate leadership," said Scott.

MINO's Founding Members include Black women learning to lead at Fortune 100 companies, startups, and nonprofits. MINO membership is $500/year until April 30.

About MINO

MINO prepares Black women to lead. Created with the understanding that Black women face unique adversity in the workplace, MINO prepares, equips, and supports early-to-mid-level Black women professionals on their journey to the C-Suite. Black woman-owned, MINO is the only space committed to making Black women's advancement in corporate America a priority. For more information or to submit a membership application, visit joinmino.com and follow the brand on Instagram and Twitter @joinmino.

