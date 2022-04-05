Major League Baseball's 2022 Season Airs Nationwide on SiriusXM

Subscribers get access to every regular season and postseason game on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App

New show, "Unassisted with Jenny Cavnar," airs weekdays on SiriusXM's exclusive MLB Network Radio channel

SiriusXM and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum's award-winning podcast Black Diamonds returns for a new season

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM will again provide the most comprehensive national audio coverage available for the 2022 Major League Baseball season, offering subscribers access to live play-by-play of every regular season and postseason game, as well as 24/7 news, talk and analysis on the exclusive MLB Network Radio channel.

MLB programming on SiriusXM, including live game broadcasts and the MLB Network Radio channel, is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, the SXM App, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's trials and most popular plans.

The SXM App offers 30 play-by-play channels dedicated to streaming the official radio broadcasts of every MLB team, giving fans the choice between the home and visiting team announcers for every game, all season long. All 30 MLB play-by-play channels are also available on vehicles equipped with SiriusXM with 360L radios.

The 2022 MLB season begins on Opening Day this Thursday, April 7, with a slate of nine games. It will include the next episode of one of the most storied rivalries in sports when the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 pm ET in the Bronx, and also features the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves hosting the Cincinnati Reds at 7:20 pm ET. For a full schedule of MLB games and their SiriusXM channels visit www.SiriusXM.com/sports.

MLB Network Radio will broadcast live on Opening Day from Nationals Park before the Washington Nationals host the New York Mets. Former general manager Jim Duquette and Mike Ferrin will host live from the ballpark starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Listeners get the most in-depth coverage of the league 365 days a year with MLB Network Radio. New this season to MLB Network Radio's lineup is Unassisted with Jenny Cavnar, which airs live every weekday at 2:00 pm ET. MLB Network Radio's roster of expert hosts includes former GMs Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette and Steve Phillips, former players Matt Diaz, Kevin Frandsen, Chris Gimenez, Jensen Lewis, Brad Lidge, CJ Nitkowski, Eduardo Perez, Rico Petrocelli, Xavier Scruggs, Ryan Spilborghs and Mike Stanton, former manager Kevin Kennedy, national baseball writers Tyler Kepner, Scott Miller and Jon Morosi, as well as Scott Braun, Robert Brender, Mike Ferrin, Dan Graca, Jeff Joyce, Jim Memolo, Grant Paulsen, Ed Randall and Dani Wexelman.

MLB Network Radio is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 89) and on the SXM App at siriusxm.us/2Pdwnu6.

To help get fans ready for Opening Day, SiriusXM is presenting its annual MLB Network Radio Spring Training Tour, consisting of 30 one-hour shows, each focused on a single MLB team. MLB Network Radio's experts and insiders visit MLB team camps to give fans an in-depth preview of every ball club as it prepares for the season. Hear the episodes anytime on the SXM App: siriusxm.us/SpringTrainingTourMLB.

Throughout the season, listeners will hear regular one-on-one interviews with several managers including: Rocco Baldelli (Twins), Bud Black (Rockies), Kevin Cash (Rays), Alex Cora (Red Sox), Terry Francona (Guardians), Joe Girardi (Phillies), A.J. Hinch (Tigers), Brandon Hyde (Orioles), Gabe Kapler (Giants), Mike Matheny (Royals), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), Dave Roberts (Dodgers), Scott Servais (Mariners), Derek Shelton (Pirates) and Chris Woodward (Rangers).

MLB Network Radio features a simulcast of Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo's MLB Network show, High Heat with Christopher Russo presented by Liberty Mutual, every weekday afternoon at 1:00 pm ET as well as simulcasts of additional MLB Network television programming, including the flagship studio show MLB Tonight on weeknights at 6:00 pm ET.

A new season of Black Diamonds, the award-winning podcast presented by SiriusXM and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will debut on April 14, the eve of the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the Major League Baseball color barrier. Hosted by museum president and historian Bob Kendrick, season two of the podcast will look back at integration, the forces that created baseball's segregation and the people who fought to tear those barriers down. Listeners will hear the stories of baseball legends like Josh Gibson, Ray Dandridge, Leon Day and many more. Black Diamonds, a SiriusXM Sports Podcast production, is available on the SXM App, Pandora, Stitcher and other podcast platforms.

