Louis Chuang Named EVP of Sequans Massive IoT Business Unit

PARIS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced the appointment of Louis (Ping Lin) Chuang to the position of EVP and GM of Sequans Massive IoT business unit. Chuang has been serving as the GM of Sequans' Asia-Pacific region since May 2021, and now takes on an expanded role leading one of Sequans' two primary business units. Prior to joining Sequans, Chuang was senior director of sales and marketing for the Broadband Wireless Access Business Unit at Gemtek, a wireless industry leader and total solutions provider, where he held various positions within the wireless WAN and telecom products divisions since 2003.

"Louis brings a wealth of talent and skill to his new role as head of our massive IoT business unit, and a vast understanding of the total customer journey that will help us improve our customers' experience and grow our market share," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO.

"Sequans is at a very exciting point in cellular IoT history as the industry evolves from 4G to 5G," said Louis Chuang. "Sequans has made the correct predictions about the products needed to intelligently support this evolution, and I am looking forward to helping Sequans deliver on its massive IoT strategy while helping Sequans' customers reap all the benefits of IoT connected by cellular."

Louis Chuang replaces Didier Dutronc, who is taking on a new part-time advisory role as EVP, partnership strategy, where he will report to the CEO and manage relationships with Sequans' channel partners.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

