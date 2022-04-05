Leading BTM Operator Bitcoin of America Working with Mayor Suarez to Promote Women in Crypto at BTC 2022 Miami

CHICAGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin of America, the leading virtual currency exchange, is announcing its return to BTC 2022 in Miami. Bitcoin of America made headlines last year at Bitcoin 2021 for promoting females in the cryptocurrency space. This year the company is back and bringing even more of its female team including its top women executives. The company has been very vocal about making cryptocurrency more inclusive to women and bringing more females into the industry.

Mayor Francis Suarez has become a staple to the cryptocurrency space with his immense support of Bitcoin and its importance in the emerging tech hub Miami. Suarez spoke last year at the Bitcoin 2021 conference. This year he is looking forward to welcoming the all women team from Bitcoin of America. "I am excited that Miami is hosting the largest Bitcoin conference for the second year in a row. What we don't see very often is promoting women in the cryptocurrency industry and its refreshing to see a top operator like Bitcoin of America sending its all-female executive team." Suarez said when speaking with Alice Gorodetsky, Bitcoin of America's Director of Business Development.

Bitcoin of America has been known as the leading operator in the cryptocurrency industry to provide fast and hassle-free transactions to their customers while offering top of the line customer support. The company operates 2000 Bitcoin ATM locations across the United States and is consistently expanding.

Last year at Bitcoin 2021 in Miami, the company made a splash at the all-male dominated conference. Alice Gorodetsky, Samantha Miller, and Jenna Polinsky attended last year's conference and were shocked to see how little women they saw in the space. Bitcoin of America is hoping to encourage other women to join the industry and are looking to add even more females to its team! All of the current female employees have been very vocal about Bitcoin of America's amazing work environment and company culture.

Bitcoin of America has continued to send their female executive team to attend conferences, expos, and more. They even revealed that most of their top tier positions

are filled by women. Bitcoin of America's Chief Operating Officer, Operations Manager, Director of Marketing, Director of Agent Locations, and Director of Business Development are all run by powerful females. Bitcoin of America will be at the Bitcoin 2022 conference passing around women in crypto merchandise. Make sure to stop them and grab some goodies!

