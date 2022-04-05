Laserfiche Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced the opening of its new global headquarters in Long Beach, California.

Designed to reflect the company's vision of reimagining how technology can transform lives, the expanded and updated headquarters facilitates innovation and collaboration for Laserfiche's rapidly growing team. The opening of the new building launches a new chapter in Laserfiche's 46-year legacy and reflects the visionary perspective of founder Nien-Ling Wacker.

"Laserfiche is in the business of transformation — just as the Laserfiche community uses our software to transform their work, we followed our company vision to transform our workspace," said Laserfiche CEO Chris Wacker. "Nien-Ling would be proud to see her innovative spirit present in every feature of our state-of-the-art global headquarters."

Laserfiche's new headquarters represents the company's place as a cornerstone of technology-focused enterprise in Long Beach.

"The City of Long Beach is proud to call Laserfiche a partner in driving tech and enterprise growth," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. "This new Laserfiche headquarters symbolizes the innovative spirit of our city."

Laserfiche was also honored by recognition by the greater Southern California business community upon receiving a Los Angeles Business Journal 2022 Commercial Real Estate Award, recognizing the building's construction and design.

The new Laserfiche headquarters features versatile, open workspaces designed to facilitate collaboration between team members and foster the connection between Laserfiche and its community of users. Areas designated for team collaboration will be optimized to simplify communication between team members who are in office with those who are working remotely. Each floor features both large and small conference spaces, including a conference room on the first floor with a capacity of 133.

"Building during the pandemic gave us the opportunity to reimagine our headquarters as a hub for collaboration and creativity, as well as prioritize both the productivity and the wellness of our team," said Laserfiche President Karl Chan. "Now, we can accommodate up to 700 employees working in a hybrid fashion."

In addition to their global headquarters in Long Beach, Laserfiche team members work from offices or remotely from every business region in the world. A leader in the enterprise content management software space, Laserfiche was named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms. Enterprises in industries including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

