King & Spalding Broadens Texas Healthcare Bench With Addition of Sara Brinkmann

HOUSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Sara Brinkmann has joined the firm as a partner on the Healthcare team in the Houston office.

Brinkmann represents healthcare providers and other clients in litigation and investigations, with a particular focus on those that arise under the False Claims Act (FCA). An experienced litigator, Brinkmann's clients include hospital systems, academic medical centers, medical device companies, retail pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, universities, and defense contractors. She also counsels her clients on fraud and abuse issues and other healthcare regulatory matters. She joins from Reed Smith.

"Sara's skills will be an immediate asset to our Healthcare clients, and she'll add depth to our growing practice in an important region," said Mark Polston, co-head of King & Spalding's Healthcare team. "She has a great reputation among our lawyers and clients, and her FCA experience will be in demand for government investigations and Special Matters issues as well."

Brinkmann has represented her clients in qui tam cases involving the Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute, Medicare billing and payment issues, claims related to Medicaid supplemental payment programs, pharmacy discount programs and drug pricing, university grant requirements, and government contracting regulations. She has also represented her clients in other complex dispute matters and has advised them on due diligence and risk issues in mergers and acquisitions. She has been recognized by Chambers USA and Best Lawyers.

"Sara is well known in the Texas market, particularly on the issue of healthcare fraud," said Tracie Renfroe, managing partner of King & Spalding's Houston office. "She'll be an excellent addition to our office in a key area of strategic growth for the firm."

Prior to joining private practice, Brinkmann clerked for Judge David Hittner of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division. She earned her JD and MBA from the University of Houston Law Center and C.T. Bauer College of Business, respectively, and her undergraduate degree from Baylor University.

"I am excited to join King & Spalding and start the next chapter of my practice. The firm's internationally recognized Healthcare and Special Matters teams attracted me to the firm, and I believe its collaborative approach to providing excellent legal advice will serve my clients well," Brinkmann said. "I look forward to continuing to help my clients achieve their goals alongside the top-notch attorneys at this firm."

