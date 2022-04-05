Intermountain Healthcare Implements Ikonopedia for Enterprise-Wide Breast Reporting and Risk Assessment

System-Wide Implementation Involving 27 Facilities across Utah and Southern Idaho Brought Live in Five Weeks

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia announced today that Intermountain Healthcare, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, has successfully completed a system-wide implementation of the company's structured breast reporting and risk assessment tools to enhance reporting quality, efficiency, and maintain patient safety.

The system-wide implementation includes 27 Intermountain Healthcare facilities, including six Intermountain Healthcare hospitals and the Janice Beesley Hartvigsen Breast Care Center at Intermountain Medical Center. Supporting nearly 500 healthcare staff, including radiologists, technologists and other caregivers, the implementation features integration with the Cerner EHR, Siemens Medicalis, and other imaging systems.

Intermountain Healthcare employs nearly 40,000 caregivers who serve the healthcare needs of people across the Intermountain West. Intermountain Healthcare performs more than 160,000 mammography exams a year, as well as providing comprehensive treatment for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions, at more than 27 locations in Utah and southern Idaho.

"We selected Ikonopedia's innovative Cloud-based structured breast reporting system to accurately track data, standardize reporting, and identify high-risk patients for enhanced screening with MRI," said Brett Parkinson, MD, imaging director for breast care services at Intermountain. "Our focus is on providing high-quality care to every patient through the use of intuitive, easy to use reporting and risk assessment tools that enable us to personalize screening and prioritize high risk patients."

Ikonopedia is an innovative cloud-based structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency and optimize facility operations. All findings are saved as discrete data, which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia makes it possible to eliminate laterality errors, automatically choose exam-appropriate patient letters and pull forward findings from past exams along with many other time-saving features.

Ikonopedia's integrated risk assessment tool is now available in dozens of languages and risk data is used to create alerts for the radiologist, populate the clinical section of the report, and automatically update the patient letter. A high-risk patient alert identifies patients with a 20% or greater lifetime risk and information about the score is instantly viewable.

"Intermountain Healthcare is well known for using technology to improve patient care, efficiency, and safety. We are proud to implement robust breast reporting and risk-assessment tools across the Intermountain system to ensure that women get accurate and timely information to be able to make the best decisions about their breast care," said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia.

Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world-renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

