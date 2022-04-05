HGTV UNVEILS THE HGTV SMART HOME 2022 IN WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA

The Winner Will Receive a Prize Package Valued at Over $1.2 Million

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Discovery, Inc. family of brands, today unveiled the newly built HGTV® Smart Home 2022 in Wilmington, NC. The winner will receive the fully furnished home, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and $100,000 from LendingTree, a prize package valued at over $1.2 million.

Wilmington, NC, located on 300 miles of coastline with juxtaposing ocean-front views, boasts 4.2 million acres of wetlands and the city's famous Riverwalk with a colorful historic district that incorporates modern design and new attractions. Known for world-famous surfing, diving and fishing, Wilmington also offers best-in-class dining, gorgeous shops and local entertainment. The HGTV Smart Home serves as a coastal retreat, located just a short distance from the vibrant town allowing for its residents to enjoy the excitement of the city and waterfront activities. The home was constructed by local builder Charter Building Group with interior design by Tiffany Brooks.

"This year's home is a luxurious waterside oasis, encompassing dream-like design with smart living that will provide the winner with the best of all worlds," said Brooks. "Leaning into the city's outdoor lifestyle, the HGTV Smart Home captures the essence of Wilmington with sophisticated coastal design and solutions from the kitchen to the outdoor garden that will enhance the lifestyle of the modern homeowner."

"The HGTV Smart Home gives us an opportunity to spotlight architecture and design innovation, inspiring our viewers to incorporate smart living into their homes and everyday lives," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV and Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. "Our fans look forward to the time when we reveal each home's location, and we are excited to welcome Wilmington, North Carolina to the long list of incredible cities that we've showcased over the years."

The official entry period for the HGTV Smart Home 2022 is 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 through 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 10, 2022. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com , where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Smart Home Special 2022 on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET on HGTV.

This coastal retreat is a two-story modern cottage sitting at over 3,000 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. Visitors are greeted by a wrap-around porch with cozy swing seating looking out onto the expansive front yard. Upon entering the home, the foyer leads into the office painted in a rich charcoal on the walls and ceiling. The state-of-the-art kitchen is designed with chic green cabinets and bronze hardware, as well as a large island with seating for four, adjacent to a full dining area. The bright and airy living room includes a fireplace and wet bar. The main bedroom is located on the first floor and is designed with natural, earthy tones with black trim, as well as an ensuite bathroom and private patio. The upstairs is home to two guest bedrooms, each designed with nods to Wilmington's coastal lifestyle, as well as a guest bathroom and a playroom that opens onto a deck. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with a beautiful pool and pergola, a fire pit, as well as a back deck with multiple seating areas and an outdoor kitchen.

Smart solutions are located throughout the home, with a focus on the kitchen, the outdoor space, the garage, the playroom and the laundry room. Home automation voice commands are available to control features throughout the home.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 include AAA Insurance, Ashley HomeStore, Filtrete™ Air Filtration Products, Keurig®, Kohler Co., LendingTree, Mercedes-Benz USA, PetSmart LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Trex Company, LLC, Velux® No Leak Skylights and Water Pik, Inc.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 80 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com , that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , Instagram and TikTok . HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., including territories, possessions, and commonwealths, age 21 or older at Promotion start date. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Giveaway starts at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 and ends at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 10, 2022. For full Official Rules and to enter, visit https://www.hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-smart-home/sweepstakes/ or https://www.foodnetwork.com/sponsored/sweepstakes/hgtv-smart-home-sweepstake s . Sponsored by Discovery Communications, LLC.

