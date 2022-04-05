Furnished Finder Adds More Than 2,000 Choice Hotels Properties to Nationwide Hotel Network

Travel nurses and other Furnished Finder travelers now have access to book upscale, upper-midscale, economy and extended stay offerings from Choice Hotels.

DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furnished Finder, an online housing marketplace for traveling professionals, is pleased to announce the addition of Choice Hotels International, Inc., one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, to its nationwide network of furnished accommodations. Choice Hotels' portfolio of 13 brands, which include the Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria Hotels, Comfort, Quality, MainStay Suites and WoodSpring Suites, provides a variety of lodging options for business travelers looking for upscale, design forward guest rooms with spa-inspired bathrooms and premium bedding, to apartment-style suites with full kitchens and spaces to relax, work, and dine, or rooms with the essentials at a great value, in destinations across the country. Furnished Finder travelers can now book participating Choice Hotels properties directly from the Furnished Finder Hotels Page.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

About Furnished Finder

Furnished Finder is the leading housing platform for traveling professionals and remote workers looking for monthly furnished housing in the US. With more than 70,000 properties and representing a potential of 20M bookable nights per month, Furnished Finder is the source of direct bookings for landlords, property managers, and hoteliers. Fueled by their strategic industry partnerships and high search ranking, traveling nurses, remote workers, and other traveling professionals depend on Furnished Finder for monthly furnished rentals. Furnished Finder also owns KeyCheck, a site that provides tools for landlords, including online rent payment, free tenant screening, and custom residential leases. www.furnishedfinder.com www.keycheck.com

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

