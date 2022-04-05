Colonial Life Disability Plus covers gaps in pay while out of work

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As state-mandated paid medical leave (PML) programs grow around the country, Colonial Life introduces Disability Plus, an individual short-term disability product to help customers fill in coverage gaps when PML is not enough. It is currently available in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Washington.

"While state PML benefits can be helpful, some employees may need additional income protection to cover living expenses if a disability prevents them from working," said Donna Longo, assistant vice president of Product and Market Development at Colonial Life.

Sixty-three percent of households state they would feel the financial impact of a wage earner becoming disabled in six months or less.1

Disability Plus is an innovative and unique solution because there are three flexible plan options that can offer benefits during and after state program benefits end. It also includes:

Optional health benefits available such as mental and nervous, hospital confinement and critical illness

Guarantee issued options; no health questions asked

Benefits for returning to work part-time

Easy online claim submission and payment processing

About Colonial Life

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company , a subsidiary of Unum Group, provides financial protection benefits to America's workers and their families when the unexpected happens. The company offers workplace benefits, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. Colonial Life's benefit services, education and innovative enrollment technology supports over 87,000 businesses and 4 million workers. In 2021, Colonial Life paid $800 million in benefits to policyholders.

