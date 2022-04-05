Celsior Technologies™, a Division of Pyramid Consulting, Announces Dutt Kalluri as Chief Digital Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsior Technologies™, a division of Pyramid Consulting, Inc., announces Dutt Kalluri has joined as Chief Digital Officer. This new appointment positions the company as a leader in the digital transformation space across both applications and infrastructure services with an emphasis on data & insights, applied automation and integrated security & network architectures.

Celsior Technologies (PRNewswire)

In this role, Kalluri will leverage his experience in aligning business strategies, and identifying emerging technologies, architectures, data management and operational excellence to assist Celsior clients in their digital transformation.

"Dutt is the right leader for Celsior" said Raghu Puri, Celsior's Chief Operating Officer. "Our clients look to us to bring discipline and solutions to their business challenges and to integrate digital initiatives into their strategic planning process. With over 25 years of executive-level business and technology leadership, he has the proven experience in transforming IT and operations for global enterprises."

"I'm very excited to be joining the Celsior team," said Kalluri. "More and more companies are focused on integrating digital into all aspects of their business – from customer support to operational processes and into the culture of the company. Celsior – with its parent – Pyramid Consulting, has a unique opportunity to bring a cost effective and timely suite of digital, data and infrastructure solutions combined with the human resource talent that can deliver on a successful digital future. I am committed to making Celsior the digital transformation partner of choice."

Before joining Celsior, Kalluri held global leadership roles at Broadridge, BlueOrbit Solutions, Deloitte, and L&T Infotech. He has led multiple transformation programs for global clients across industries including financial services, insurance, aerospace/defense, retail/CPG, and manufacturing.

Kalluri holds an Industrial Engineering Degree and a Post Graduate Diploma from National Computing Center, UK. He is the Senior Advisor for Digital Transformation at The Institute for Robotic Process Automation & Artificial Intelligence (IRPA AI).

About Celsior Technologies

Celsior Technologies, a division of Pyramid Consulting, helps organizations build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. As a certified Minority Business Enterprise, the organization assists our clients and society with inclusive diversity through hiring or developing talent with diverse backgrounds.

www.celsiortech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celsior Technologies