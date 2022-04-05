Brennan Acquires 34 Acres in Fairfield, Ohio

- Located in Greater Cincinnati, where leasing activity tripled in 2021

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired 34 acres of land at Seward Road and Symmes Road in Fairfield, Ohio. The plan is to develop two state-of-the-art distribution facilities of approximately 282,000 and 163,000 square feet, respectively, for a total of 445,000 square feet. The greater Cincinnati industrial market is 95% occupied, distinguished by its key geographical location and world class air freight capabilities.

Brennan Investment Group Logo (PRNewsFoto/Brennan Investment Group) (PRNewswire)

"The land site we acquired is classic in-fill and will meet the expanding needs of both 3PLs and general retailers and wholesalers," commented Doug Lance, Brennan's Vice President who has responsibility for multiple midwestern markets, including Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, Dayton, and Louisville. "In addition to the site's access to I-75 and I-275, the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is in close proximity. Because CVG is home to DHL and the new Amazon Air Hub, Air Cargo World recently ranked CVG as the top air cargo airport in the world."

Brennan has emerged as one of the leading developers in the United States with 15 million square feet planned or under construction. "Our allocation of capital to industrial development follows the secular trends of technology-induced demand. We've witnessed that through e-commerce driving distribution absorption, and increasingly from robotics pushing manufacturing space demand," observed Scott McKibben, Brennan's Chief Investment Officer. "We capitalize on these trends by selecting great in-fill sites, building only state-of-the-art buildings and staffing our regions with local market experts."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 11 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to www.brennanllc.com

Contact: Ursula Walendzewicz, uwalendzewicz@brennanllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC