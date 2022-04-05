BioFluidica to Introduce Next-Generation Biomarker Isolation Platform

LiquidScan™ at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting in New Orleans

BioFluidica LiquidScan Harnesses the Power of Microfluidics

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofluidica, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company, today announced they will be introducing their new biomarker isolation platform, LiquidScan™, at the annual AACR Conference on April 10-13 in New Orleans. The novel platform isolates and enhances biomarker population directly from a blood draw replacing the need for surgical biopsies and making available potential tests for tissues not available for biopsy.

LiquidScan harnesses the power of microfluidics to isolate and enhance the three main categories of biomarkers from whole blood, rare cells like circulating tumor cells and fetal cells, exosomes, cfDNA, as well as infectious disease agents.

"LiquidScan is a novel platform that enhances the ability to perform diagnostic testing applied to many diseases, including several types of cancer, prenatal diagnostics, stroke, and infectious diseases," said Rolf Muller, BioFluidica CEO. "Our technology is automated allowing for high-throughput and the potential for lower-cost testing than current surgical biopsy procedures. There is a win-win scenario here for patients, physicians and the health-care system. Because LiquidScan uses a 10 ml blood draw, non-invasive screening, patients can receive closer monitoring of treatment regimens, physicians can attain higher quality and earlier results, and expensive and time-consuming surgical procedures will be removed from the health-care system".

LiquidScan does not require cold storage of samples. The development of patented microfluidic chips allows for this leap in technological advantages, enabling improved commercial research diagnostics at lower costs. The chip offers efficient capture, release, and enumeration of key biomarkers and enabling downstream molecular analysis

Muller continued, "Our hope with LiquidScan is to be able to facilitate and revolutionize early disease diagnosis and management. Thanks to its flexibility, it can be readily adapted for various applications. The system is ideal for those applications where the ability to conduct frequent tests inexpensively and deliver results quickly for point-of-care testing is critical."

About BioFluidica

BioFluidica is a privately held biotechnology company that has developed a revolutionary liquid biopsy platform. The Biofluidica platform can precisely capture and isolate disease biomarkers. LiquidScan is designed to capture three important biomarkers (rare cells, exosomes and cfDNA) as well as infectious disease agents on one fully automated instrumentation platform. The ability to scan blood for the first signs of a disease, finding the rarest biomarkers with unmatched sensitivity, means fulfilling the promise of a true liquid biopsy. For more information please visit https://www.biofluidica.com/

